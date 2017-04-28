Today: He Called for Calm Before L.A. Burned

What’s the legacy of the unrest that shook L.A. 25 years ago? I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Video: He Called for Calm Before L.A. Burned

The Rev. Cecil L. Murray of the First African Methodist Episcopal Church knew a storm was brewing. “Be cool,” he would say during a Sunday sermon, three days before the rioting began on April 29, 1992. “Even in anger, be cool.” When the verdicts came down, acquitting the LAPD officers in the beating of Rodney King, the church filled with people, including Mayor Tom Bradley. Despite their prayers, the city outside erupted in “the fires of Hell,” as Murray recalls those first few hours of the riots.

The Rev. Cecil L. Murray, left, and Rev. Mark Whitlock at the First AME Church. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times The Rev. Cecil L. Murray, left, and Rev. Mark Whitlock at the First AME Church. The Rev. Cecil L. Murray, left, and Rev. Mark Whitlock at the First AME Church. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Voices on the Riots’ Legacy: How It Changed L.A.

How did the riots transform L.A.? To Father Gregory Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries, “those fiery days of 1992 obliterated — perhaps once and for all — the illusion that we are separate.” To Henry Keith “KeeKee” Watson, one of Reginald Denny’s attackers, what fed the fury has only gotten worse: “Twenty-something years ago they was beating guys like Rodney. Now they’re shootin’.” To Brenda Stevenson, a UCLA professor, “what has not changed in the past 25 years is that people demand equality and are willing to fight for it.”

Don’t Bother Us, We’re Reinventing Healthcare

If at first you don’t succeed…. President Trump and House Republicans are trying once again to roll back the Affordable Care Act and get a vote on it as Trump’s 100th day in office nears. Rather than working with those in the healthcare industry to craft their plan, though, they’ve gone into a bubble: Industry officials say they’ve been almost completely shut out, along with doctors, hospitals and patient advocates. “They’re not interested in how health policy actually works,” said one insurance company official.

This Colorado County Has No Regrets That It Flipped for Trump

What to make of Trump’s first 100 days has been the talk all week. In Pueblo County, Colo., a Democratic stronghold that flipped for Trump, the people who voted for him have no regrets. They see a president besieged from all sides — Democrats, the media, academics and Trump’s fellow Republicans in Congress. Here’s the view from a town that was built on steel.

More Politics

-- Former national security advisor Michael Flynn’s legal troubles worsened when a House committee disclosed that the Pentagon inspector general is investigating whether Flynn violated military rules by accepting foreign payments.

-- Trump is expected to sign an executive order that could open large parts of the Pacific, Arctic and Atlantic oceans to new oil and gas drilling.

-- A public database that the Trump administration said would help crime victims track the custody of suspected criminal immigrants mistakenly listed babies and other children.

Mexico’s National Dog Has Its Day

Try saying “Xoloitzcuintle” three times fast. The breed of dog, whose name is pronounced SHOW-low-ITS-quintley in the indigenous language of Nahuatl, was popular with the Aztecs more than 3,000 years ago. Now, as part of “a revolution of Mexicanness,” the brown, hairless dogs have become a status symbol among the upper-class in Mexico. Puppies command up to $5,000 in a country where the average daily wage is less than $20.

An Oasis in the Food Desert

Watts has long been at the center of a “food desert,” which the government defines as an area with little access to big grocery stores. So when the restaurant Locol opened in early 2016, the idea was to bring affordable and healthy food to an underserved area. At the time, L.A. Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold called it “the new quick-serve restaurant that is trying to transform Watts one spicy noodle bowl at a time.” Now it’s been named the L.A. Times’ “restaurant of the year” for its efforts, as we launch a monthlong festival called Food Bowl.

Chef Roy Choi of Locol, center, is presented with the restaurant of the year award by Times restaura Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times Chef Roy Choi of Locol, center, is presented with the restaurant of the year award by Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold. Chef Roy Choi of Locol, center, is presented with the restaurant of the year award by Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

More than 60 people lost their lives amid the looting and fires that ravaged Los Angeles over five days in 1992. City officials tallied more than 1,000 damaged properties. It was also dangerous work for the staff of the L.A. Times: Some employees were threatened and shot at, and the building was attacked. Two photographers ducked under their car dashboard and one hit the accelerator with his hand to escape an assailant.

CALIFORNIA

-- A sweeping measure that would establish government-run universal healthcare in California has cleared its first legislative hurdle, but there’s still one huge question: How to pay for it?