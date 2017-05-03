Today: Repeal, Replace, Retreat?

The prognosis for the GOP healthcare plan isn’t too good. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor in chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Repeal, Replace, Retreat?

It looks as if the third time won’t be the charm. The latest version of the Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is struggling for support, and a vote in the House seems unlikely before a recess at week’s end. Some observers wonder how much longer the GOP will keep trying, especially in the face of all those protest calls and the fact that no major group representing doctors, hospitals or patients has backed the plan.

Why the President Praises Strongmen

To many, the list reads like a rogues’ gallery: Kim Jong Un of North Korea, Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Abdel Fattah Sisi of Egypt. Trump isn’t the first president to reach out to renegade world leaders, but the speed and manner with which he’s doing so isn’t business as usual. Trump’s critics say it sends a dangerous message, while those closest to him say it’s part of a strategy.

More Politics

— Trump suggested a possible government shutdown in September, as Democrats claimed victory in the budget battles this time.

— When life gives you lemons: The California citrus industry was livid over the Trump administration’s decision to allow lemon imports from Argentina for the first time in 16 years.

— “If the election had been on Oct. 27, I would be your president”: Hillary Clinton took some responsibility for her loss, but mostly blamed “a lot of funny business going on.” Then Trump weighed in on Twitter.

A Luxe LAX Experience for the Haves

If going through Los Angeles International Airport seems nightmarish now, just wait till May 12, when Delta Air Lines moves terminals and 19 other carriers relocate. But if you have enough money, the pain of LAX can be reduced. For $7,500 a year, and $2,700 a flight, you can fly via the Private Suite, a terminal that caters to the super-rich. Columnist Steve Lopez got a taste of a service that promises an escape from long TSA lines and the paparazzi.

An artist's rendering of the Private Suite terminal. The Private Suite at LAX An artist's rendering of the Private Suite terminal. An artist's rendering of the Private Suite terminal. (The Private Suite at LAX)

An Ounce of Homelessness Prevention for the Have-Nots

As L.A. County looks to combat homelessness, a new and largely unproven approach is emerging as a major component of the plan: spending more than $40 million over the next three years to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place. It could be used to pay for rent, security deposits, moving expenses or legal aid. Based on recent tests, such a program would spend about $7,800 on each individual. In other words, about the same as that annual fee for the luxury LAX terminal.

The Art of Hollywood’s Deal

Hollywood breathed a collective sigh of relief after the Writers Guild of America and the major studios reached a tentative agreement on a new film and TV contract. “We didn't get everything we wanted and they didn't get everything they wanted,” said one person connected to the talks, “which is usually the result of a successful negotiation.” (Washington, are you listening?) Here’s how the deal shakes out for both sides.

From the NFL’s Trenches to the Yoga Mat

As a center for the San Diego Chargers, Nick Hardwick consumed at least 7,000 calories a day to maintain his playing weight of nearly 300 pounds. But when neck injuries ended his career in 2014, he wanted to rid himself of the excess baggage, even if he was limited in what activities he could do. Since then, he’s gone from lumbering lineman to health and fitness blogger.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

— They know how to roll ’em: These champions at the craps tables are all about “hot dice.”

— Here’s what we learned from the spacecraft Cassini’s missions from 2004 to 2017.

— Actress Lili Taylor goes in-depth on her Clair character from the show “American Crime.”

CALIFORNIA

— A judge has delivered a new legal defeat to Los Angeles elected officials, striking down the city’s approval of a Hollywood Target shopping center for the second time in three years.