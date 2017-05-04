Today: What Trumpcare Could Learn From California

The House plans to vote on the GOP healthcare plan today. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss.

What Trumpcare Could Learn From California

Just when it looked as if the GOP healthcare plan was slipping away, a last-minute change and intense talks appear to have given it new life. House Republican leaders plan to hold a vote on it today, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California predicted they have enough votes to pass it. Unlike the $1-trillion spending bill the House approved yesterday, the healthcare bill could still face a tough fight in the Senate. And if California’s experience before Obamacare is any indication, states will have a huge challenge making it work, including the use of high-risk pools. As one former senior executive at Blue Shield of California put it: “The market was a disaster.”

-- James B. Comey said he has suffered anguish but does not regret his late-October disclosure about the reopened FBI inquiry into whether Hillary Clinton had mishandled classified emails.

-- North Korea is building mysterious artificial islands that would be just perfect for missile launches.

-- What’s written on that whiteboard behind Steve Bannon? We’ve transcribed and annotated it line by line.

Video: ‘One Small Mistake and You’re Dead’

Wissam Daoud carries an Iraqi flag in his pants pocket, to be draped over his body should the need arise. His job is to defuse Islamic State bombs for the Iraqi army, for about $1,000 a month. Though he’s seen his colleagues get killed, dying in an explosion is no longer his worst fear; it’s the prospect of being shot and disabled by snipers. “Better to die than to be injured,” Daoud says. “No one cares about you in Iraq when you are injured.” L.A. Times foreign correspondent Molly Hennessy-Fiske and photographer Marcus Yam have the story of this chain-smoking veteran bomb technician.

Wissam Daoud treads carefully through salvaged Islamic State explosives at the abandoned house where Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Wissam Daoud treads carefully through salvaged Islamic State explosives at the abandoned house where his bomb defusing team camped near West Mosul, Iraq. Wissam Daoud treads carefully through salvaged Islamic State explosives at the abandoned house where his bomb defusing team camped near West Mosul, Iraq. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Berkeley to Protesters: Take It Somewhere Else

In Berkeley, many residents say they’re not going to take it anymore. No, they’re not upset about conservative speakers coming to the UC campus. Instead, they’ve had it up to here with protesters on the left and the right turning “our city into Fight Club,” as the mayor describes it. “We don’t need you to come to our community to be violent,” says one member of a group called Respect Berkeley.

To Protect and to Serve — and to Be Courteous

As part of its efforts to reform the LAPD, the civilian Los Angeles Police Commission approved a policy last month requiring officers to try to defuse tense situations before using deadly force. Now it’s adopted changes aimed at making the department more committed to the concept of “procedural justice” — a fancy way of saying that officers’ fairness and courtesy go a long way toward building trust in the police. That can be as simple as officers handing out business cards or spending some time explaining why they pulled someone over.

And Now, the Floods …

In California, the rains have eased, but don’t let the weather fool you: The threat of flooding has communities across the Central Valley on edge. As temperatures rise, a deep layer of snowpack in the mountains will begin to melt, putting the state’s aging flood-control system to the test. Here is a look at the rush to shore up levees and carefully coordinate just how much water can flow through rivers and into reservoirs.

-- Highlights from Comey’s testimony on the Clinton investigation.

-- Food going bad in the fridge? A chef gives his tips for reducing food waste.

-- These L.A. dancers are changing the way people protest.

-- A pioneering, California-led effort to create retirement security for low-income workers has been thrown into jeopardy after a U.S. Senate vote.

-- A man convicted in the 1985 plot to kill a Los Angeles police detective will be released on parole, over the objections of Gov. Jerry Brown and city police leaders.

-- Tony Alamo, whose apocalyptic ministry grew into a multimillion-dollar network before he was convicted of sexually abusing young girls, has died in prison at age 82.

-- Nearly one-third of the airlines at LAX will switch gates and terminals starting May 12. Here’s how to navigate it.

