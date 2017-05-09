Michael Flynn’s potential legal troubles are growing. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

The Early Warnings to Trump About Flynn

The warnings were there, according to former government officials: In November, President Obama cautioned Donald Trump against picking Michael Flynn as national security advisor. In January, acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates told White House lawyers that Flynn “could be blackmailed” by Moscow, may have violated criminal statutes and had misled Vice President Pence about his dealings with Russian officials. But the rest, as they say, is history. After the testimony of Yates and former Director of National Security James Clapper before the Senate on Monday, Trump responded with a tweet storm — and an update of his Twitter banner to drive home the point: “Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows — there is ‘no evidence’ of collusion w/ Russia and Trump.”

The Travel Ban Gets Its Day in Court (Again)

During her testimony, Yates also defended her decision not to defend Trump’s travel ban, getting into a particularly pointed exchange with Sen. Ted Cruz. Meanwhile, judges in the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments over Trump’s revised executive order. For them, it comes down to whether the order is based on national security or religious discrimination. Again, Trump’s own campaign language came back to haunt the discussion.

-- The Trump administration will not reappoint half the expert members of a board that advises the Environmental Protection Agency on the integrity of its science.

-- More and more former political operatives are choosing Silicon Valley over K Street and Wall Street as their destination of choice.

Video: Ted Cruz Never Slammed Those ‘Houston Values’

Deep in the heart of Texas, Houston has become a city of cowboys and Indians and Ethiopians and immigrants from all points in between. By one measure, it has become the most racially and ethnically diverse major metropolis in the country, surpassing New York in 2010. Doesn’t fit the Texas stereotype, does it? Now, with Texas’ governor having signed a bill to punish so-called sanctuary cities, Houston could be on the front lines in the immigration battle.

The Margaret Long Wisdom High School soccer team in Houston hails from Central America, Mexico, Afri Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times The Margaret Long Wisdom High School soccer team in Houston hails from Central America, Mexico, Africa and beyond. The Margaret Long Wisdom High School soccer team in Houston hails from Central America, Mexico, Africa and beyond. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

UC’s Students of Color Won’t Be Denied

The University of California is running into some difficult tests. The system’s topmost echelon faces questions about its accounting and credibility, and Berkeley has found itself in the center of a free speech free-for-all. At the same time, discontent among many UC students of color has been growing. Several incidents have led them to believe that administrators and some fellow students slight them, and in recent days they have scored a big student body electoral victory at UCLA and housing concessions at UC Santa Cruz.

-- The Los Angeles Police Department paid nearly $81 million in legal settlements last year, a sharp increase as the city closed the books on several high-profile and costly cases.

-- The furor over Joe Bray-Ali’s online comments has provided a lift to L.A. City Councilman Gil Cedillo, an unpopular incumbent.

-- Being a member of the Communist Party would no longer be a fireable offense for state jobs under a measure narrowly approved by the state Assembly. It now goes on to the Senate.

-- Jacob Dekema, who reshaped Southern California in general and San Diego in particular with hundreds of miles of freeways, has died at age 101.

