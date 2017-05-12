Today: Trump Says: No Showboating Allowed!

Is the White House giving you whiplash? I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Trump Says: No Showboating Allowed!

The one consistent thing coming out of the White House this week? A lack of consistency in the explanation of President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey. The president added new twists by telling NBC News he was going to dismiss Comey regardless of whether the Justice Department recommended it, which contradicted an earlier White House statement that he had done so “based on the clear recommendations” of Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein and Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions. Trump also called Comey “a showboat” and “a grandstander” (ahem) and, just as he did during a presidential debate, managed to pull Rosie O’Donnell into the conversation. In a bipartisan move that showed the mounting concern on Capitol Hill, Rosenstein has been invited to brief all senators early next week on Comey’s dismissal.

Look, Over Here! Voter Fraud Investigation

Trump hasn’t let go of his claims that millions of people illegally voted in the presidential election after it became clear he didn’t win the popular balloting. Now he’s ordered an investigation, albeit through a “solely advisory” panel headed by Vice President Mike Pence and with Kansas’ secretary of state, a champion of strict voting laws, as second in command. Voting rights advocates are worried it could lead to a push for national laws making it harder to vote.

More From Washington

-- Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe defended Comey’s integrity and performance, saying he “enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does.”

-- This graphic breaks down where each senator stands on Comey’s ouster.

-- Trump now says he might release his taxes after he leaves office.

Another Lesson in the Charter School Debate

Just last fall, the State Board of Education approved two new charter schools operated by the Celerity Educational Group in Los Angeles. Now board members have voted to close two of the nonprofit’s other schools because they have lost confidence in Celerity, which remains under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education and the inspector general for the L.A. Unified School District. The incident highlights the difficulties in regulating charter schools at a time when some want to add more in Los Angeles.

No More Eagle Scouts for the Mormon Church

The Mormon Church and the Boy Scouts of America have been associated with each other ever since the latter organization’s origins about a century ago. Next year, though, the church plans to bring Scouts between 14 and 18 years old into its own program because, it says, older teens just aren’t into Scouting these days. Others wonder if it has something to do with the Scouts’ acceptance of gay and transgender people as troop leaders.

This Eclipse Will Be Totally Worth It

In 100 days, there will be a total solar eclipse, the first in the lower 48 states since 1979. But most Americans will see only a partial eclipse on Aug. 21. This interactive graphic will help you get ready for it now, by showing you where and when totality will occur, how far away you are from it (just enter an address) — and how to see the eclipse without damaging your eyes.

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

The Dodgers’ move to Los Angeles in 1958 was much celebrated, but the removal of more than 1,000 mostly Mexican American families from Chavez Ravine to make way for a baseball stadium is a dark chapter in city history. The last family was forcibly removed before a bulldozer razed their home. “Mrs. Vargas was the last to leave — making good her threat that ‘they'll have to carry me,’ ” reported The Times on May 9, 1959.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- They call him “Superman”: This L.A. City Council aide’s full-time job is devoted to trash.

-- Acting FBI Director McCabe testifies on the Russia investigation.

-- Film critic Justin Chang reviews “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”: It has some first-rate performances, most of them delivered by computer-generated animals.

CALIFORNIA

-- Gov. Jerry Brown unveiled his revised state budget plan and called out Republicans who voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act.