Today: Will Paris Be the City of ‘Leave’?

President Trump says he'll announce today whether the U.S. will remain in the Paris climate accord.

TOP STORIES

Will Paris Be the City of ‘Leave’?

President Trump loves cliffhangers, and the five-act drama over whether he will pull the United States out of the Paris accord on climate change is following a politically messy script. He’s been poised to side with the “leave” camp of EPA chief Scott Pruitt and strategist Stephen Bannon, which means the U.S. would join Syria and Nicaragua as the only countries refusing to sign up. But the “stay” camp of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Ivanka Trump and big oil and gas companies — the very businesses the president claims would benefit from a pullout — has made its case. It’s possible there could be a compromise somewhere in the middle too. As Trump tweeted, tune in today at 3 p.m. Eastern, noon Pacific, for the thrilling conclusion — on the fate of the environment and America’s foreign policy leadership — live from the Rose Garden.

More From Washington

-- Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has cleared former FBI Director James Comey to testify before a congressional committee about his contacts with President Trump, according to an associate close to Comey.

-- The House Intelligence Committee issued seven subpoenas, including to Michael Flynn and Trump’s personal lawyer, as it ramped up its Russia-related investigations.

-- All jokes aside, Trump’s “covfefe” tweet raised more serious questions for which the White House gave no answers.

-- Meanwhile … Hillary Clinton said she “was the victim of a very broad assumption I was going to win.” And Joe Biden said of her: “I never thought she was a great candidate.”

China’s Clean-Energy Rules Have a Dirty Side

Regardless of what the U.S. does on the Paris accord, the European Union and China have signaled they will persist in the fight against climate change. The Middle Kingdom is the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitter but is emerging as a global leader in renewable energy at home. The country will host a summit on clean energy, with California Gov. Jerry Brown in attendance. But China’s deals with other countries tell a different story: It’s the world's largest exporter of coal-related financing and equipment and is involved with coal projects in Pakistan, India, Indonesia and beyond.

At Least There’s Still a Line to Cross

Kathy Griffin and photographer Tyler Shields intended to provoke when they created the shot of the comedian raising the fake, severed “head” of President Trump. What they didn’t appear to anticipate was how many people across the political spectrum would express their revulsion, even after Griffin apologized and CNN fired her. As Times arts and entertainment editor Mary McNamara writes, after Trump himself crossed so many lines of civil conduct, “at least we know there’s still a line.”

L.A.’s Homeless Crisis Gets Worse (Before It Gets Better?)

It’s hard to get a handle on the scope of L.A. County’s homeless crisis, but a new report contains some shocking numbers: a 23% increase over last year to nearly 58,000, despite increasing efforts to place people in housing. The figures will become the baseline for a multibillion-dollar homeless program funded by two new taxes approved by voters. Here’s a closer look at how the numbers break down and what’s driving them.

A Mystery at the Bottom of the Sea Off Long Beach

On the night of July 11, 1994, the fishing boat Tammy set out from San Pedro harbor. The next morning, the 40-foot vessel was gone and the bodies of two of its four Vietnamese crew members were discovered. The others were never found. Twenty-three years later, researchers think the long-lost boat might rest on the ocean floor near the Port of Long Beach. But to solve the mystery and give the family members of the fishermen closure, they need a key photo.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

CALIFORNIA