Today: Lawyers: ‘Don’t Mention the Ban.’ Trump: ‘TRAVEL BAN!’

Lawyers: ‘Don’t Mention the Ban.’ Trump: ‘TRAVEL BAN!’

Most attorneys advise their clients to keep quiet during pending litigation, but when your client is a president who can’t keep away from Twitter, all bets are off. President Trump’s many tweets about his stalled “TRAVEL BAN!” (which the White House once insisted wasn’t a ban) undercut the government’s legal strategy seeking to revive it. Experts say the tweetstorm also casts doubt on whether the Supreme Court needs to intervene, and some see it as a sign Trump cares more about the court of public opinion — or at least appealing to his base.

An Infrastructure Plan That’s Far From Concrete

Meanwhile at the White House, it’s “infrastructure week,” intended to showcase the president’s plans to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges and more. So far, they’re missing the nuts and bolts. Despite promises of “a great new era” and a “revolution” in technology, aides offered no timeline for legislation. Monday’s focal point, a bill that would see a private nonprofit group take over the nation’s air traffic control system, has been debated for years, but Trump turned the signing of a routine endorsement letter to Congress into quite the ceremony.

-- A woman who worked as a records contractor for the federal government has been arrested on charges of turning over a secret document to a news organization. The announcement of the arrest came hours after the Intercept published an NSA analysis concluding that Russian hackers were able to penetrate an American technology company that works with voter data.

-- Here’s what to expect when fired FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

-- Where’s Sean Spicer? His airtime has been cut, but we’ll always have the memories.

Britain’s Elections and ‘The Jihadis Next Door’

The deadly terror attack in London over the weekend is taking on growing political significance as a parliamentary election comes Thursday. Prime Minister Theresa May was originally looking to shore up support for the next stages of Brexit talks but now must deal with revelations that one of the attackers was known to investigators and even featured in the documentary “The Jihadis Next Door.” Here is the latest from Britain.

The Legal Specter of the Ghost Ship Fire

Six months after the one of the deadliest fires in modern California history, the manager and creative director of the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland have been charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say the two men created a death trap. The manager’s defense attorneys say he’s being scapegoated.

Video: She’s 18, an Immigrant, and Her Poetry Is Slammin’

At age 11, Vanessa Tahay made a perilous journey to L.A. from Guatemala to join her parents. Now 18, she is considered among the best poets in the city. “In Spanish I talk with rhythms de salsa with a little bit of cumbia y son / The whole room dances at the sound of my rolling R’s / So when you hear me say “Es-Traaa-Beh-Ree” / It’s not because I can’t speak / It’s because I want you to join me en mi danza.”

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times Vanessa Tahay, right, recites poetry with classmate Amani Kaur during a poetry slam competition. Vanessa Tahay, right, recites poetry with classmate Amani Kaur during a poetry slam competition. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

-- Eight hours and 18 bowls of pasta with chef Scott Conant, the “Chopped” judge with the really good hair.

-- The Earth Harp, billed as the world’s longest stringed instrument, brings celestial city vibes to California Plaza.

-- Tacos for Ramadan? Of course.

-- Voters are heading to the polls today to pick L.A.’s next congressman in an under-the-radar special election.

-- A week after officials disclosed a 57% rise in Los Angeles’ veteran homelessness, advocates say the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is delaying housing development on its West Los Angeles campus.

-- A businessman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2015 shotgun murder of a woman in Hollywood.

-- Good news, travelers: Your new California driver’s license may be golden in the coming years for airport security.

-- Here’s how the breakout of “Wonder Woman” did and didn’t play in Gal Gadot’s native Israel.

-- TV critic Lorraine Ali examines true-crime shows’ focus on female victims and how “The Keepers” departs from some of the genre’s tropes.