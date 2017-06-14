Today: Jeff Sessions’ Less-Than-Total Recall

Jeff Sessions did not recall quite a few things, but he called any claims he was involved in Russian attempts to influence the presidential election a “detestable lie.” I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Jeff Sessions’ Less-Than-Total Recall

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions was adamant in “defending my honor against scurrilous and false allegations” and called any hint of collusion with Russia in the election "an appalling and detestable lie.” He was steadfast in refusing to describe his interactions with President Trump. And, when asked about meetings and conversations or other Trump campaign members, he was often hazy. “I don’t recall” was one phrase of the day. Did the nearly three hours of testimony, prefaced by a hug from Sessions’ wife, change any minds? Hard to say, but it did distract from Trump’s visit to Wisconsin to promote his economic record. Here are nine key moments, a look at his style in answering questions (or not), and a side-by-side comparison of Sessions’ and Comey’s accounts of events.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

More Politics

-- Trump called the House-passed healthcare bill “a great plan” at a Rose Garden ceremony last month; on Tuesday, congressional sources say, he told Republican senators it is “mean” and urged them to craft a version that is “more generous.”

-- Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump “has the right” but “no intention” to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

-- Nevertheless, she persisted: Sen. Kamala Harris and Sessions faced off over his refusal to answer Senate questions. She got interrupted by Sen. John McCain, and Sessions got “nervous.”

-- Times political analyst Cathleen Decker explains how the Sessions hearing gave an ambitious class of new senators from both parties a chance to stand out.

North Korea Releases an American, and the Worm Returns

It’s a question for the ages: What’s going on in Pyongyang? Just as Defense Secretary James Mattis had labeled North Korea the “most urgent” threat to national security because of its nuclear weapons and missile tests, word came that imprisoned University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier was being flown home. His parents said they had learned just last week that their son has been in a coma for more than a year. And just as Warmbier was released, word came that Dennis “The Worm” Rodman was back in North Korea, fueling all kinds of speculation that the White House shot down.

Uber Vows to Stop Hustlin’

After years of being Silicon Valley’s bad boy, Uber says it’s trying to get on the straight and narrow. It’s unveiled 47 recommendations from an outside review (read it here) that it plans to implement, including eliminating its corporate value of “Always Be Hustlin’.” At the same time, Uber co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick says he’s taking an indefinite leave of absence to grieve for his mother, killed in a recent boating accident, and to reflect on the company. Then, just when some folks might have thought about undeleting their Uber app, a board member made a joke about women at a companywide meeting addressing the harassment of women. That board member resigned.

Boycott (Your Ad Here)!

What do Breitbart, “Hannity,” “Julius Caesar” and Megyn Kelly have in common? They’ve all created media firestorms that have led to boycott calls against the advertisers who support them. Such boycotts aren’t new, but the speed at which they spread, fueled by social media and partisan feelings about Trump, is.

O.C. Snitch Scandal? Fake News, a Grand Jury Says

Orange County prosecutors and sheriff’s deputies have faced allegations of running a secret jailhouse informant program to obtain confessions from criminal defendants for years. After a months-long investigation, a grand jury says those accusations are a critic- and media-fueled “myth.” Meanwhile, federal and state investigations continue.