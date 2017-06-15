Today: A Moment of Unity After a Shocking Attack

Americans have called for unity, and pointed fingers, after a congressman and three other people were shot in Virginia. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

A Moment of Unity After a Shocking Attack

“Despicable.” “Senseless.” “Unspeakable evil.” Words from both sides of the political divide in Washington were hardly enough to describe the collective revulsion after a gunman opened fire on Republicans practicing in Virginia for a charity baseball game. Described by his lawyer as an “angry little man,” the left-wing activist, Bernie Sanders supporter and adrift father had a history of run-ins with the law and left a trail of social media posts denouncing President Trump and other GOP members. He shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and three more people before authorities fatally wounded the gunman. Those on the scene say it could have been a lot worse. Lawmakers are asking for more security as they routinely face death threats. Yet they vowed that tonight’s baseball game, one of Washington’s few remaining bipartisan traditions, would go on.

And Then, the Finger-Pointing

Despite calls for unity from President Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and others, much of the reaction online was less than unified. As political writer Mark Z. Barabak notes in his analysis, “events quickly settled into a familiar pattern: finger-pointing, blame-laying, partisan positioning.”

More From Washington

-- The Washington Post reported that special counsel Robert Mueller is now examining whether Trump tried to obstruct justice.

-- The Senate passed by a vote of 97-2 a measure to toughen sanctions on Russia, a rare bipartisan move intended to respond to various aggressions by Russia against the U.S.

-- Vice President Mike Pence and three Cabinet members will meet leaders from Mexico and several Central American countries today to press them to prevent their citizens from migrating to the U.S.

-- An official says police will announce charges against a dozen Turkish security agents who were involved in a violent altercation in Washington last month.

A Workplace Shooting in San Francisco

As media covered the Virginia shooting, workers at a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco were gathering for a morning meeting before heading out to make deliveries. Then one driver began shooting, killing three people before fatally wounding himself in front of police officers, authorities say. The motive was not immediately clear, but it was not thought to be related to terrorism.

LAUSD’s Board Makes a Move, Before the Final Bell

After the most expensive school board election in U.S. history, charter school forces gained a majority on the Los Angeles school board. But before they take charge in July, the outgoing board voted 6-1 to extend the contract of Supt. Michelle King, whose performance has received mixed reviews.

Don’t Mourn the Mall. Reinvent It.

When the doors to a mall close, do others open up? Columnist Steve Lopez thinks that the travails of many retail malls can give Los Angeles a chance to reinvent itself. “Rather than hold a wake, we should celebrate the opportunity to put so much concrete and asphalt to better use,” he writes. How? He’d like to hear from you.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- House Speaker Paul Ryan: “An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.”

-- America Ferrera says the show “Superstore” is about keeping as many people in the conversation as possible.

-- Don’t expect to see “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz in a horror movie.

CALIFORNIA

-- The district attorney of Contra Costa County pleaded no contest to a felony perjury charge then promptly resigned, hours after being charged with using more than $66,000 in campaign funds to pay personal bills and to buy jewelry and other items.