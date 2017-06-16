Today: In a Divided Nation, the Perfect Game

Members of Congress showed unity on the baseball diamond, but away from the field, as they receive more and more death threats from the public, they’re worried about their security. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.
TOP STORIES
In a Divided Nation, the Perfect Game
The crowd cheered. Republicans and Democrats prayed for Rep. Steve Scalise, in critical condition after Thursday’s shooting. They took their turns at bat. For a few hours at least, America’s national pastime did what it does best — make people forget their troubles. Nancy Pelosi and Paul Ryan even did their first joint interview at the game. But outside the stadium, members of Congress are worried about the country’s polarized political environment. They say they’re receiving more death threats than ever before. And they want better security, particularly when they’re outside the Capitol.
More Politics
-- Trump lashed out on Twitter about a report that special counsel Robert Mueller was taking steps toward investigating him for possible obstruction of justice.
-- Vice President Mike Pence has hired an experienced criminal lawyer to respond to requests from the special counsel and congressional investigations.
-- Trump visited with the nine Supreme Court justices just before a ceremony for Neil Gorsuch. Coincidentally, they’re weighing the fate of the president’s proposed temporary travel ban.
California Can Keep Its Smog Rules, for Now
California environmentalists are taking a deep breath after EPA chief Scott Pruitt said his agency is not currently looking to take away the state’s power to impose its own strict emission rules for cars and trucks. Earlier this year, Pruitt had suggested the Trump administration might try to weaken or revoke California’s authority. Yesterday, Pruitt praised the state for “leadership” on clean air. Despite all that, air quality officials are warning of “very unhealthy” smog levels as a heat wave envelops Southern California this weekend.
The Case of the Cadets and the Missing Police Cruisers
LAPD Chief Charlie Beck has ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the department’s cadet program after three teenage cadets were arrested on suspicion of stealing police cruisers, then leading officers on car chases that ended in crashes. They may have also taken stun guns, radios and a bulletproof vest. Officials have long pointed with pride to the 18-week academy training program.
Video: Feeding a Hunger in Little Saigon
In Vietnam, Hue Phan was an accountant. In Garden Grove, the 55-year-old helps support her family by cooking on the backyard patio and selling the meals to those too busy to cook. Serving com thang, or “monthly rice” in Vietnamese, goes back generations in the old country. In neighborhoods like Little Saigon, it’s also a recipe for immigrants, mostly women, to scrape together a living.
He Has Lots of Drive but Not This $2.2-Million Ferrari
In some ways, David Lee is the ultimate Ferrari fan. He owns a garage full of them in the San Gabriel Valley, has visited the factory and attended the Ferrari driving school in Italy. He’s done everything he can think of to get on a secret list that would allow him to buy a LaFerrari Aperta, of which only 200 will be built. Ferrari turned him down. Why? Some say he’s trying too hard.
FLASHBACK FRIDAY
The 6th Street Viaduct in Los Angeles is mostly just a memory now, demolished to make way for a new bridge to replace the one that was crumbling because of a chemical process in the concrete. Back on this date in 1933, though, the mayor hailed it as a bridge to the future at the dedication ceremony, where “the police band played, flags fluttered and the crowds cheered.”
MUST-WATCH VIDEO
-- The Rams are making progress during offseason organized team activities and a minicamp.
-- Actress Yvonne Orji of the HBO show “Insecure” is ready for her superhero moment.
-- Truck drivers and warehouse workers at the L.A. and Long Beach ports plan to strike starting Monday, for the 15th time in the last four years.
CALIFORNIA
-- An L.A. jury has awarded a former city sanitation worker $17.4 million after finding that he endured harassment by his supervisors, who falsely perceived that he was gay.
-- A lurid tale of sex, deceit and brutality is at the center of a trial in the slaying of a 20th Century Fox executive.
-- Compton school district officials say Dr. Dre has pledged to donate $10 million to help build a performing arts complex at the new Compton High School.
-- A bummer, but not necessarily in summer: A report card on California’s beaches is out.
YOUR WEEKEND
-- Didn’t get Dad a present for Father’s Day yet? Here are 17 style-wise gifts to consider.
-- Drink beer with your doughnuts? Why not!
-- Quick fixings: 27 recipes ready in 30 minutes or less.
-- This urban stroll along the L.A. River includes a prime picnicking spot.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- The Bat-signal shone upon L.A. City Hall in a tribute to the late Adam West.
-- Film critic Kenneth Turan says “Cars 3” is a genial, easygoing throwback.
-- Yoko Ono may get a songwriting credit on “Imagine,” 46 years after the song’s release.
-- Can Gene Simmons trademark the devil’s horns gesture? Possibly, but then there’s the enforcement issue.
NATION-WORLD
-- Do words kill? A Massachusetts judge will announce his decision today in a manslaughter case against a young woman who urged her 18-year-old boyfriend to commit suicide.
-- Jurors in Bill Cosby’s trial on sexual assault charges told the judge they are deadlocked. The judge sent them back to the jury room to try to reach a verdict.
-- On his annual call-in show, Vladimir Putin said Western sanctions have made Russia “switch on our brains and talents.” Plus, he jokingly offered asylum to former FBI Director James Comey.
-- Tiny Qatar refuses to bend on foreign policy, despite a blockade by other Persian Gulf nations.
-- The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of Islamic State; a U.S. official said he cannot confirm Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death.
-- In parts of Africa, people with albinism are hunted for their body parts. The latest apparent victim: a 9-year-old boy.
BUSINESS
-- Some families of the victims in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have threatened legal action against NBC if it airs Megyn Kelly’s interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
-- Federal prosecutors hope to seize the rights to comedy films “Dumb and Dumber To” and “Daddy’s Home,” alleging they were acquired with money embezzled by Malaysian government officials.
SPORTS
-- Jerry West has explained his move to the Clippers. Meanwhile, the Forum is accusing Inglewood and the Clippers of “backroom dealing” in their agreement to explore building a new arena.
-- Columnist Dylan Hernandez says boxing fans should know better than to fall for the match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and mixed-martial arts champion Conor McGregor.
OPINION
-- Like many of this lawyer’s rookie legal clients, Jeff Sessions can’t bring himself to shut up for his own good.
-- Americans who have become intoxicated with political fury should be sobered by the gun attack in Virginia: See the David Horsey cartoon.
WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING
-- The link between domestic violence and mass shootings. (The New Yorker)
-- How the Alexandria shooter’s hometown paper pulled together details on him. (Columbia Journalism Review)
-- Rise of the machines: Facebook’s chatbots made up their own way of communicating. (The Atlantic)
ONLY IN L.A.
Earlier this week, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti mentioned a monorail might ease congestion along the 405 Freeway. Though it may sound like an episode of “The Simpsons,” this isn’t the first time L.A. officials have considered a monorail. In 1965, there was talk of building one between downtown and LAX. But one businessman had a different concept: a “flying bus.” Neither idea took off.
