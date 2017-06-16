Today: In a Divided Nation, the Perfect Game

Members of Congress showed unity on the baseball diamond, but away from the field, as they receive more and more death threats from the public, they’re worried about their security. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

In a Divided Nation, the Perfect Game

The crowd cheered. Republicans and Democrats prayed for Rep. Steve Scalise, in critical condition after Thursday’s shooting. They took their turns at bat. For a few hours at least, America’s national pastime did what it does best — make people forget their troubles. Nancy Pelosi and Paul Ryan even did their first joint interview at the game. But outside the stadium, members of Congress are worried about the country’s polarized political environment. They say they’re receiving more death threats than ever before. And they want better security, particularly when they’re outside the Capitol.

Win McNamee / Getty Images Members of the Republican and Democratic teams share a bipartisan prayer before play. Members of the Republican and Democratic teams share a bipartisan prayer before play. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

More Politics

-- Trump lashed out on Twitter about a report that special counsel Robert Mueller was taking steps toward investigating him for possible obstruction of justice.

-- Vice President Mike Pence has hired an experienced criminal lawyer to respond to requests from the special counsel and congressional investigations.

-- Trump visited with the nine Supreme Court justices just before a ceremony for Neil Gorsuch. Coincidentally, they’re weighing the fate of the president’s proposed temporary travel ban.

California Can Keep Its Smog Rules, for Now

California environmentalists are taking a deep breath after EPA chief Scott Pruitt said his agency is not currently looking to take away the state’s power to impose its own strict emission rules for cars and trucks. Earlier this year, Pruitt had suggested the Trump administration might try to weaken or revoke California’s authority. Yesterday, Pruitt praised the state for “leadership” on clean air. Despite all that, air quality officials are warning of “very unhealthy” smog levels as a heat wave envelops Southern California this weekend.

The Case of the Cadets and the Missing Police Cruisers

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck has ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the department’s cadet program after three teenage cadets were arrested on suspicion of stealing police cruisers, then leading officers on car chases that ended in crashes. They may have also taken stun guns, radios and a bulletproof vest. Officials have long pointed with pride to the 18-week academy training program.

Video: Feeding a Hunger in Little Saigon

In Vietnam, Hue Phan was an accountant. In Garden Grove, the 55-year-old helps support her family by cooking on the backyard patio and selling the meals to those too busy to cook. Serving com thang, or “monthly rice” in Vietnamese, goes back generations in the old country. In neighborhoods like Little Saigon, it’s also a recipe for immigrants, mostly women, to scrape together a living.

He Has Lots of Drive but Not This $2.2-Million Ferrari

In some ways, David Lee is the ultimate Ferrari fan. He owns a garage full of them in the San Gabriel Valley, has visited the factory and attended the Ferrari driving school in Italy. He’s done everything he can think of to get on a secret list that would allow him to buy a LaFerrari Aperta, of which only 200 will be built. Ferrari turned him down. Why? Some say he’s trying too hard.

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

The 6th Street Viaduct in Los Angeles is mostly just a memory now, demolished to make way for a new bridge to replace the one that was crumbling because of a chemical process in the concrete. Back on this date in 1933, though, the mayor hailed it as a bridge to the future at the dedication ceremony, where “the police band played, flags fluttered and the crowds cheered.”

Los Angeles Times June 16, 1933: Dedication ceremonies for the 6th Street Viaduct, built at a cost of $2,383,271. June 16, 1933: Dedication ceremonies for the 6th Street Viaduct, built at a cost of $2,383,271. (Los Angeles Times)

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- The Rams are making progress during offseason organized team activities and a minicamp.

-- Actress Yvonne Orji of the HBO show “Insecure” is ready for her superhero moment.

-- Truck drivers and warehouse workers at the L.A. and Long Beach ports plan to strike starting Monday, for the 15th time in the last four years.

CALIFORNIA