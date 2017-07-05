President Trump is facing a growing threat from North Korea while he prepares to meet with Vladimir Putin later this week. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

The Perils of Trump’s Meeting With Putin

The G20 summit starts Thursday in Germany, where world leaders are certain to discuss North Korea, Syria, Islamic State and global terrorism. But the most highly anticipated talks of President Trump’s tenure will be when he meets face to face with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, while allegations of collusion remain at the center of a criminal investigation in Washington. Putin is known to prepare meticulously for such meetings. U.S. officials say they’ve prepared a thick binder for Trump, along with a list of tweet-length blurbs that summarize the main points. But senior aides have been mum on what the two leaders will discuss.

North Korea Puts Trump to the Test

It’s the biggest test yet of President Trump’s administration: North Korea says it has at long last test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, which Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called “a new escalation of the threat to the United States, our allies and partners, the region and the world.” As a show of force, the U.S. and South Korea conducted a combined missile exercise within 10 miles of the demilitarized zone. The two countries, along with Japan, requested an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting today. But the basic problem, one that has flummoxed the last three American presidents, remains — and the options for dealing with it all carry great risk.

In Jersey City, Jared Kushner Learns a Lesson About Politics

Jared Kushner may have stepped aside from his real estate business to work in the White House, but in Jersey City he’s still got trouble with a capital T, and that stands for Trump. A Democratic stronghold, the city is full of immigrants, many of whom weren’t happy when Trump claimed “thousands and thousands” there cheered the Sept. 11 attacks. Now, Jersey City has turned sharply against Kushner’s companies, which have been a major player in redeveloping the area but now have seen political support for high-profile projects vanish.

Video: The ‘Killer Kern’ Is a Different Monster This Year

The Kern River in Central and Northern California has long been known as the “Killer Kern.” Years of drought depleted its waters and softened its reputation. But after this year’s wet winter, the river has come roaring back. Kern County relies on about 50 trained volunteers to help save swimmers caught in powerful currents and recover the bodies of those who have drowned. Eight people, including one who had a heart attack, have died on the river since March.

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Ransom Yarger and Paulina Stanfield conduct a search mission along the Kern River. Ransom Yarger and Paulina Stanfield conduct a search mission along the Kern River. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Cans and Bottles in Search of Redemption

If you’ve tried to recycle your cans and bottles in Southern California lately, you’ve probably wondered: Why is it so difficult? It’s not just your imagination. Many recycling centers have closed in the last two years, as a complex mix of economic factors has hit the recycling business on all sides. In a state that prides itself on being green, environmentalists say more containers are ending up as litter or in landfills.

