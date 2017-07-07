Today: Trump and Putin, Together at Last

After all the buildup, President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet face to face today. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss.

Trump and Putin, Together at Last

When President Trump and Vladimir Putin meet today on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Syria and the fight against Islamic State are said to be on top of the agenda. Will the 2016 election come up? Democrats and Republicans have urged Trump to confront Putin about what U.S. intelligence officials have said was a complex spy operation designed to undermine America’s democratic process. Though Trump gave a speech in Poland in which he criticized Russia for “destabilizing activities” in Ukraine and for other issues, he later waffled when asked about Russian interference. “Nobody really knows for sure,” Trump said at a Warsaw news conference, then hinted that “other countries” may also have been involved and went on to attack some familiar targets: President Obama, the intelligence community and the news media.

-- North Korea’s launch of a missile capable of striking parts of the U.S. doesn’t bring the two nations closer to war, Defense Secretary James Mattis said, even as Trump warned he was considering “pretty severe things.”

-- The director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics is resigning, after a rocky relationship with Trump and repeated confrontations with the administration.

-- California and 17 other states have sued Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for delaying new student-loan protection rules.

Trump Says the Clash of Civilizations Is Upon Us

Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama feared that casting the fight against terrorism as a battle between the West and Islam would help extremist groups. Just a few weeks ago, President Trump said that “this is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations” when he was in Saudi Arabia. But speaking in front of a World War II monument in Warsaw, Trump clearly framed it as a clash of civilizations: “The fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive.” And he linked “the desire and the courage to preserve our civilization” to his immigration policies.

An NFL Player’s Descent Into Darkness

At Utah State, the future looked bright for L.A.-born De’von Hall: He would pursue an NFL career and maybe even coach football. He was clean-cut, answered questions with “Yes, sir” or “No, sir” and had a close relationship with his mom. By the time Hall made the NFL, though, something seemed off to his teammates. Now, years after his career ended, he is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, accused of killing his mother. What happened to the Hall his friends and family once knew?

Welcome to California, Fighters of Climate Change

The Trump administration isn’t the only one representing U.S. interests in Hamburg this week. Speaking at a gathering of climate activists, California Gov. Jerry Brown said the president “doesn’t speak for the rest of us” and unveiled plans for a global environmental summit in San Francisco in 2018. Though Brown and like-minded officials such as L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg are having some success at undercutting the White House’s agenda, the big question is whether they will be able to take enough action on their own to curb global warming.

This Is Your Brain on Disneyland

The crowds. The corporate-ness. The cost. People have a lot of complaints about Disneyland, but millions keep coming back. Some, more so than others. Times reporter Todd Martens admits he is addicted to Disney theme parks. But why? His quest to find out led him to seek the counsel of Imagineers and psychology experts.

On this date in 1946, Howard Hughes took the first prototype of the F-11 reconnaissance aircraft on its maiden flight — and crashed in Beverly Hills. Hughes was critically injured, and parts of the plane hit four houses. But Hughes would recover to fly again, including piloting the Spruce Goose the following year.

