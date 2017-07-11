Today: A ‘Big Nothingburger’ Loaded With Beef

Today’s lineup: Russia, “nothingburgers” and more explanations from the Trump camp. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss.

A ‘Big Nothingburger’ Loaded With Beef

President Trump’s supporters have called it “a big nothingburger” and “a big yawn,” but it’s the big story that won’t go away. Time after time, Trump’s closest advisors and immediate family have denied dealings with Russia, only to be forced to alter their accounts of meetings. Donald Trump Jr. is the latest to be caught in this cycle, as the White House continued to deny any Trump campaign officials colluded with the Russian government and as another New York Times article focused on what the younger Trump knew before his meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer.

-- Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump’s conversation with Vladimir Putin included a discussion of sanctions, a statement that seemed to contradict a Trump tweet.

-- Senate Republicans announced plans to vote next week on their Obamacare repeal, hoping that a push from President Trump and backing from conservative groups will do the trick.

-- Trump took another shot at former FBI Director James B. Comey in a Monday morning Twitter message that misstated a key element of a story published in a Capitol Hill newspaper.

Slow Burn

At the G-20 summit, Trump’s stance on climate change got a chilly reception. At home, his administration’s efforts to remove Obama-era restrictions on the release of methane gas are getting the cold shoulder too — from the courts, the public and even Republicans in Congress. Things aren’t so hot for its plans to remove national monument protection for some public lands, either. Meanwhile, California is moving ahead with a proposal to reauthorize its cap and trade program, the centerpiece of the state's efforts to battle climate change.

Trump’s Budget Could Wipe Out Tsunami Warnings

Scientists are concerned about the potential damage from a huge West Coast tsunami, and they point to a detection system made up of 39 sensors on sea floors around the world as a key way to minimize the death and destruction. But now the $12-million system is facing cuts under Trump’s proposed budget, cuts that could lead to its shutdown. The reasoning: It’s not seen as part of “national security and core government functions.”

Note to ‘People Doing Stupid Things’: You Can Prevent Wildfires

The weather is hot. The vegetation is plentiful, after a drought-busting winter. Already, fires up and down California are taking a toll, with more than two dozen structures destroyed. By the looks of things, we’re in for another brutal wildfire season. But experts say it’s more complicated than that. Says one: “You’ve got to have the right combination of people doing stupid things on a hot day, an ignitable source of fuel and the winds.”

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times A burned sign warns of fire danger at The Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre Boy Scout camp along State Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley. A burned sign warns of fire danger at The Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre Boy Scout camp along State Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

When Coffee Gives You Life

Take this with a grain of salt — or cream and sugar, if you prefer — but two large studies have found that the more coffee a person drinks, the lower his or her risk of early death from heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Even if it’s decaf.

-- DWP officials are investigating the exact cause of an explosion that caused a big blackout over the weekend, but it’s almost certainly due to the city’s aging infrastructure.

-- An Air Canada plane touching down at San Francisco International Airport almost landed on a taxiway crowded with four other planes, a near-catastrophe that is now under federal investigation.

-- Members of an obscure L.A. city commission voted to give L.A. Board of Education members a 174% raise.