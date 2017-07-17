Today: D.C. Forecast: Hot, Muggy and a Russia Storm

President Trump is back in Washington, where things are anything but quiet. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

D.C. Forecast: Hot, Muggy and a Russia Storm

Washington is usually in the summer doldrums in mid-July, but these are not normal times. President Trump’s poll numbers hit a historic low in the latest polling. A vote to overhaul Obamacare is on hold until Sen. John McCain recovers from surgery to remove a blood clot. But what’s really taking the oxygen out of D.C.’s air-conditioned rooms is the continuing drama over Russian interference in the election. As more information about a June 2016 meeting involving Donald Trump Jr. comes out, the president has continued to attack the “fake news media” while top Democrats are now saying the disclosures could be a turning point.

More Politics

-- What’s the silver lining for Trump in the poll numbers? He has largely kept support within his own party.

-- Darrell Issa was President Obama’s toughest critic, but he’s suddenly sounding like a moderate.

-- Caitlyn Jenner, the Olympic gold medalist, reality show star and transgender activist, is weighing a run for the U.S. Senate representing California.

The Double Life of a USC Med School Dean

In USC’s lecture halls, labs and executive offices, Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito was a towering figure. The Keck School of Medicine dean was a renowned eye surgeon whose skill in the operating room was matched by a gift for attracting money and talent to the school. But there was another side to Puliafito, who resigned as dean last year. During his tenure, Puliafito kept company with a circle of criminals and drug users who said he used methamphetamine and other drugs with them, a Times investigation has found. Photos and videos captured some of their exploits.

For the ‘Dreamers’ and Those Who Oppose Them, It’s a Nightmare

Nearly six months into Trump’s presidency, the so-called Dreamers — those who have been given temporary immigration relief under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — don’t know what to think. As a candidate, Trump vowed to end it. As president, he’s said the Dreamers “shouldn't be very worried.” And as the back-and-forth has continued, they aren’t the only ones unnerved by the lack of clarity: Anti-illegal immigration activists want the president to make good on his campaign promise.

Hey, Snowflake: Do You Like the GOP Healthcare Plan?

As Sen. McCain recuperates, Arizona’s junior senator, Jeff Flake, is caught in a political vise surrounding the GOP healthcare bill. Whichever way he decides, a great number of people back home will be unhappy, and he just so happens to be up for reelection next year. This is perhaps best illustrated in the town where his mother lives — Snowflake. (Yes, it’s really called that. If for no other reason, read the story to find out why.)

Hollywood Bids Farewell to Two Legends

One was a veteran actor of film and TV who won an Oscar playing Bela Lugosi of Count Dracula fame. The other was the father of the modern zombie movie and creator of the “Night of the Living Dead” franchise. With the deaths of Martin Landau at age 89 and George Romero at 77, Hollywood lost two men who found ways to transcend their respective crafts.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- Somewhere in California, one child’s medical expenses totaled $21 million in 2014. It’s just one example of how a tiny number of patients pose a huge challenge for Medi-Cal.

-- An L.A. County sheriff’s deputy made at least six large drug busts along a stretch of the 5 Freeway; now his credibility is being questioned in court.

-- A new generation of huge rockets made by space start-ups, aerospace giants and the space agencies of the United States, Russia and China will soon take to the skies.

-- “I watched her die”: The last push for Mosul, from those who lived through the ferocious battle.

-- Authenticity in casting: From “colorblind” to “color conscious,” the new rules are anything but black and white.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Record snowmelt has triggered flooding in the Sierra Nevada, and controlling it isn’t easy.