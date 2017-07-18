Is it better to try and fail, and try and fail and try …? The GOP is back to the drawing board on healthcare. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

The Return of ‘Repeal and Delay’?

The timing couldn’t have been more pointed: Just as President Trump was dining at the White House with several supporters of the GOP Senate healthcare bill, Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas said they would join two other Republicans to oppose it. With that, it was back to the drawing board. Now Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are returning to a strategy the GOP tried in 2015 but President Obama vetoed: repeal Obamacare with a two-year delay to find a replacement. Meanwhile, Sen. John McCain just wants Congress to “return to regular order.” That would be something.

-- President Trump will wait for another day to "rip up" the Iran deal. The administration is certifying that Iran is complying with the nuclear deal that Trump has condemned.

-- “Hire American”? Homeland Security announced a one-time increase of 15,000 more visas for low-wage, seasonal workers this year.

-- Threatened by Trump’s budget, a tsunami warning system has received backing from a key congressional panel.

-- A government watchdog says it will be making public visitor logs for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. What secrets might they divulge?

At USC, the Eye Doctor Will No Longer See You Now

USC officials say Carmen A. Puliafito, the former dean of the university’s medical school, is on leave and no longer seeing patients after the Los Angeles Times reported that he associated with criminals and drug users who said he abused methamphetamine and other drugs. Here is the latest from the aftermath of our investigation.

A More Moderate Climate in Sacramento

Washington, take note: It is possible to cross party lines to pass legislation. Look no further than Sacramento, where lawmakers voted to extend the state’s landmark program on climate change that Gov. Jerry Brown has fought so hard to keep. The number of Republican votes for the cap-and-trade program wasn’t overwhelming — even with some notable names such as Pete Wilson, George Shultz and Arnold Schwarzenegger chiming in with support — but it does stand in stark contrast to D.C.’s partisan gridlock.

The Battle for Boyle Heights, or a Tempest in a Coffee Pot?

In Boyle Heights east of downtown L.A., some locals feel the very soul of the neighborhood is being threatened. Others just would like to drink a cup of coffee or look at some art. In recent months, anti-gentrification activists have protested a coffeehouse and galleries with pickets and aggressive tactics; profane graffiti has targeted “white art.” But so far, they’ve failed to rally a large number of residents to their cause.

A Pleasant Good Evening With Mr. Lincoln

Here’s the pitch: Can one man bring our divided nation together, if only for a few hours? If that man is Vin Scully, and the words he’s reading are those of Abraham Lincoln, why not? On Thursday he joined the L.A. Philharmonic and Music Director Gustavo Dudamel to narrate Aaron Copland’s 1942 work “Lincoln Portrait,” and they’ll be back for a repeat performance tonight. Even after 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers, Scully admitted to some pregame jitters: “My first thought was, ‘Whoa, that’s kind of out of the ballpark for me.’ ”

Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times Los Angeles Philharmonic Music Director Gustavo Dudamel and longtime Dodgers sportscaster Vin Scully at the Hollywood Bowl. Los Angeles Philharmonic Music Director Gustavo Dudamel and longtime Dodgers sportscaster Vin Scully at the Hollywood Bowl. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

-- A wildfire burning in the Central Valley has spread across thousands of acres, forcing residents to flee their homes.

-- The chancellor of the state community college system says intermediate algebra should no longer be required to earn an associates degree outside math and science fields.