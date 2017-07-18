Today: The Return of ‘Repeal and Delay’?

Is it better to try and fail, and try and fail and try …? The GOP is back to the drawing board on healthcare. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.
TOP STORIES
The Return of ‘Repeal and Delay’?
The timing couldn’t have been more pointed: Just as President Trump was dining at the White House with several supporters of the GOP Senate healthcare bill, Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas said they would join two other Republicans to oppose it. With that, it was back to the drawing board. Now Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are returning to a strategy the GOP tried in 2015 but President Obama vetoed: repeal Obamacare with a two-year delay to find a replacement. Meanwhile, Sen. John McCain just wants Congress to “return to regular order.” That would be something.
More Politics
-- President Trump will wait for another day to "rip up" the Iran deal. The administration is certifying that Iran is complying with the nuclear deal that Trump has condemned.
-- “Hire American”? Homeland Security announced a one-time increase of 15,000 more visas for low-wage, seasonal workers this year.
-- Threatened by Trump’s budget, a tsunami warning system has received backing from a key congressional panel.
-- A government watchdog says it will be making public visitor logs for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. What secrets might they divulge?
At USC, the Eye Doctor Will No Longer See You Now
USC officials say Carmen A. Puliafito, the former dean of the university’s medical school, is on leave and no longer seeing patients after the Los Angeles Times reported that he associated with criminals and drug users who said he abused methamphetamine and other drugs. Here is the latest from the aftermath of our investigation.
A More Moderate Climate in Sacramento
Washington, take note: It is possible to cross party lines to pass legislation. Look no further than Sacramento, where lawmakers voted to extend the state’s landmark program on climate change that Gov. Jerry Brown has fought so hard to keep. The number of Republican votes for the cap-and-trade program wasn’t overwhelming — even with some notable names such as Pete Wilson, George Shultz and Arnold Schwarzenegger chiming in with support — but it does stand in stark contrast to D.C.’s partisan gridlock.
The Battle for Boyle Heights, or a Tempest in a Coffee Pot?
In Boyle Heights east of downtown L.A., some locals feel the very soul of the neighborhood is being threatened. Others just would like to drink a cup of coffee or look at some art. In recent months, anti-gentrification activists have protested a coffeehouse and galleries with pickets and aggressive tactics; profane graffiti has targeted “white art.” But so far, they’ve failed to rally a large number of residents to their cause.
A Pleasant Good Evening With Mr. Lincoln
Here’s the pitch: Can one man bring our divided nation together, if only for a few hours? If that man is Vin Scully, and the words he’s reading are those of Abraham Lincoln, why not? On Thursday he joined the L.A. Philharmonic and Music Director Gustavo Dudamel to narrate Aaron Copland’s 1942 work “Lincoln Portrait,” and they’ll be back for a repeat performance tonight. Even after 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers, Scully admitted to some pregame jitters: “My first thought was, ‘Whoa, that’s kind of out of the ballpark for me.’ ”
MUST-WATCH VIDEO
-- The mixed message from Trump on the DACA program for immigration relief sparks frustration.
-- A homeless encampment in a flood control channel along the Santa Ana River is moved.
-- Members of the “Game of Thrones” cast reveal what awaits their characters in Season 7.
CALIFORNIA
-- A wildfire burning in the Central Valley has spread across thousands of acres, forcing residents to flee their homes.
-- The chancellor of the state community college system says intermediate algebra should no longer be required to earn an associates degree outside math and science fields.
-- After the idea was repeatedly rejected by Los Angeles County voters, a proposal to expand the county Board of Supervisors is gaining traction in the state Legislature.
-- Momofuku chef David Chang says ride-sharing has changed the dining scene in L.A.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- Film critic Justin Chang remembers zombie master George A. Romero, “one of a few filmmakers who not only shaped a storytelling tradition, he virtually breathed it into being.”
-- Actress Lily Collins and director Marti Noxon say personal experience helped them tackle the topic of anorexia in “To the Bone” on Netflix.
-- Selfie artists, take note: Capitalizing off the popularity of Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity” mirror room, the Broad will have a larger exhibition of Kusama’s rooms later this year.
-- Even in the age of YouTube, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” remains a surprisingly popular show, thanks in part to family viewing.
CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD
When you get caught between the moon and New York City.… This week in 1981, the film “Arthur” was released in theaters. Star Dudley Moore would be nominated for an Oscar, and supporting actor John Gielgud as well as the song “Arthur’s Theme” would go on to win at the Academy Awards.
NATION-WORLD
-- The Trump administration is looking at a wildlife refuge in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas for its first portion of the border wall.
-- Afghanistan's protracted war killed a record number of civilians during the first six months of this year, according to a U.N. report.
-- Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could be brought down again by a scandal involving leaked documents, London apartments and a Microsoft font.
-- Pache, a stew of sheep and cow innards, may not look appetizing to the uninitiated, but the people of Mosul adore it.
BUSINESS
-- Wells Fargo may not be done shedding businesses, as it rethinks its operations after a sham-accounts scandal.
-- As its losses and debt grow, can Frontier remain a player in the phone business?
SPORTS
-- How does Dodgers pitching ace Clayton Kershaw stay on top of the mound? By tweaking his strategy to remain ahead of hitters.
-- Rams running back Todd Gurley coaches at youth football clinics while preparing for his third season with the team.
OPINION
-- California needs to keep its ballots spin-free.
-- Why the Supreme Court needs 18-year term limits.
WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING
-- An estimated 700 to 900 women in the U.S. died from pregnancy-related causes in 2016; here are 120 of their stories. (ProPublica)
-- Is the White House trying to kill off the daily press briefing? (CNN)
-- George Strait has been a country music icon for decades, but can he hang on when radio seems to have forsaken him? (The New Yorker)
ONLY IN L.A.
Nobody bikes in L.A.? Not true. Nearly 24,000 commute to work on bicycles, and one of the editors in The Times’ Opinion section is among them. With this 360-degree video, you can ride three miles in his shoes and see what it’s like from the opposite side of the car steering wheel.
Please send comments and ideas to Davan Maharaj.
