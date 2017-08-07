Today: The Vice President Doth Protest … Too Much?

Pence 2020? Perish the thought. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

The Vice President Doth Protest … Too Much?

“Laughable and absurd.” “Disgraceful and offensive.” “Categorically false.” Vice President Mike Pence wants to make it perfectly clear that he is not considering a run at the presidency in 2020. His statement was in response to a report that Pence and a number of other Republicans appear to be positioning themselves, as President Trump faces low poll numbers and the ongoing Russia investigation. Too soon to be talking about 2020? Remember, Trump did file his reelection paperwork almost immediately after taking office.

More Politics

-- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions wants to find and prosecute those responsible for what he called an “unprecedented rise in leaks” and threatened a more aggressive stance toward journalists.

-- Republicans have matched an all-time high number of governor’s seats, after West Virginia’s Jim Justice switched parties. Will it last?

-- Gov. Jerry Brown says he wants to prevent “abuse of federal power” on immigration but has expressed concerns about a “sanctuary state” bill in Sacramento.

A Monumental History Lesson in the California Desert

What can an old iron mine in the California desert tell us about the future? The Eagle Mountain tract was once part of Joshua Tree National Monument, before Congress cleaved it off in 1950, clearing the way for the largest open-pit mining operations in the U.S. Decades later, the site stands empty. Plans for a landfill died after court battles. Now, a private company wants to use the pits for a $2-billion hydropower project. Consider it a case study as the Trump administration considers removing federal monument protections at a number of places in the West.

Rise of the Middle Kingdom on the African Continent

For more than a decade, China has invested in African countries, helping them to build bridges and stadiums; in return, Beijing got access to natural resources that fueled its economic boom. Lately, the relationship has entered a new phase: China has been pouring money into infrastructure across the continent, including a railway system in Ethiopia. It opened its first overseas military base in Djibouti. And it is bringing digital TV to 30 African countries, with programming that is favorable to China’s image. In this series, the L.A. Times, with help from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, traveled to Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia and Djibouti, and found that China is no longer an emerging superpower; in many ways, it has already arrived.

Video: A Boxer’s Fight for His True Self

For every boxer, the journey is a struggle. For Pat Manuel, a five-time amateur boxing champion, there have been additional challenges as the first boxer in U.S. history to fight first as a woman and later as a man. “The toughest part of transitioning has been having pre-set matches inexplicably fall out,” he said. Times journalists followed Manuel for three years to produce this article and half-hour documentary.

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times When Pat Manuel stepped into the boxing ring at the South El Monte Community Center last spring, the bout became the first in U.S. professional boxing history to feature a fighter who has transitioned from female to male. When Pat Manuel stepped into the boxing ring at the South El Monte Community Center last spring, the bout became the first in U.S. professional boxing history to feature a fighter who has transitioned from female to male. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Who Will Decide What USC Does Next?

USC’s board of trustees includes philanthropists, accomplished alumni, Hollywood insiders and industrial tycoons — 57 voting members in total. Only three have commented on one of the biggest scandals in the university’s history, involving former medical school dean Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito. It is they who will decide what to do next. Here’s a closer look at the board and how a small executive committee, whose membership USC won’t reveal, is overseeing the investigation.

Video: Jazz Feeds a Senior’s Soul, but It Doesn’t Pay the Rent

Steve Hideg is a proudly old-school drummer. The 85-year-old Hungarian immigrant lives to plays jazz, the music of his adopted homeland. He wears a suit and tie to his gigs because “I’m going to look jazzy.” And he’s learned to get by on discipline, occasional help from friends and his once-a-week job as a musician — though his rent in East Hollywood is roughly $1,000 a month and his Social Security is about $100 short. “Even when I have only one meal in a day,” he told columnist Steve Lopez, “I’m never hungry.”

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- A dream and a reality, the 2028 Olympics give Los Angeles a chance to imagine its future.

-- “Death by a thousand cuts”: Some staffers say all those empty State Department offices are sapping morale.

-- Randy Newman has some things to say on Vladimir Putin, science versus religion and more in his new “Dark Matter” album.

-- Tracking the “eye of God.” A total solar eclipse comes to North America.