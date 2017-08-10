Today: Nuclear Good Cop, Bad Cop?

Was President Trump’s threat against North Korea calculated or reckless? I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Nuclear Good Cop, Bad Cop?

It was a threat of “fire and fury” signifying … well, it depends on whom you ask. The White House says President Trump’s words were ad-libbed but strategic. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who called for calm and suggested “Americans should sleep well at night,” added that they constituted “language that Kim Jong Un would understand.” Hours later, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis warned Pyongyang to “cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people.” The mix of messages has done little to ease tensions.

How Nervous Should We Be?

So how worried should we be by Pyongyang’s threats to “turn the U.S. mainland into the theater of a nuclear war”? U.S. weapons experts say North Korea is making progress but has not yet proved it is capable of launching a punishing nuclear strike on the U.S., as this closer look at the technical challenges shows. At least the residents of Seoul appear to be taking things in stride.

That Knock on Paul Manafort’s Door

Last week, there was news of a new grand jury. This week came the revelation that FBI agents conducted a predawn raid July 26 at one of the homes of Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. Special prosecutor Robert S. Mueller III is mum, but it’s clear his investigation into Russian election meddling is picking up steam. The search sought records related to foreign bank accounts and registrations, according to a source.

More From Washington

-- Trump hit back at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over who is to blame for the Republican Party's failure to repeal Obamacare. Meanwhile, the administration opened the door for a bipartisan plan to "fix" the law.

-- The State Department confirmed it had expelled two Cuban diplomats from Washington because of an "incident" in Havana that harmed U.S. personnel there.

-- Two advocacy groups sued Trump in federal court over his declaration on Twitter last month that the U.S. military would a reinstate a ban on transgender people.

Philippine Police Called It a Raid; Relatives Suggest It Was a Massacre

President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs in the Philippines has left thousands dead, but the killing of a prominent mayor, his wife, family members and bodyguards as police served a warrant has rattled the nation. The police say they returned fire when Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog’s guards attacked them. His relatives described a different scene to The Times and asked, “Why did law enforcement kill them all and not investigate them? We're asking why. It's a big question mark.”

Inside the Room Where It Happened

Ticket-buying frenzies. Fans dressed in frock coats and breeches. Intense discussions of song lyrics. The sensation known as “Hamilton” is coming to L.A., but it’s been quite a journey from its origins as a four-minute song. Oskar Eustis, artistic director of the Public Theater, shares his memories of how Lin-Manuel Miranda’s creation took shape “by reimagining the birth of our nation through a Founding Father who was a bastard immigrant orphan from the West Indies.” We also have a look at all things “Hamilton,” including how to score those elusive tickets.

Public Theater Director Thomas Kail, far right, talks with composer, lyricist and book writer Lin-Manuel Miranda. Director Thomas Kail, far right, talks with composer, lyricist and book writer Lin-Manuel Miranda. (Public Theater)

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- A gambling problem in Ghana, spurred on by Chinese slot machines.

-- This Cuban immigrant family has been keeping Los Angeles caffeinated for half a century.

-- Rapper-actor Common answers a few questions for us.

CALIFORNIA

-- FBI agents searched the office of Rep. Duncan Hunter's campaign treasurer in February as part of an investigation into whether the Alpine Republican congressman misused campaign funds.