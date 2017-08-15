Today: Trump Finally Said It: Racist Violence Is Repugnant

President Trump finally denounced the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists by name, but the controversy doesn’t end there. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Trump Finally Said It: Racist Violence Is Repugnant

It took President Trump two days to read a statement explicitly blaming white supremacists for racist violence in Charlottesville, Va. It took less than an hour for him to start a Twitter attack on Merck Chief Executive Kenneth C. Frazier, who resigned from a White House manufacturing council in protest of the president’s initial response. That disparity in reaction time, coupled with the fact Frazier is African American, only added more fuel to the furor over the president’s response.

More Politics

-- The CEO of Merck wasn’t alone: Top leaders from Intel and Under Armour also quit the advisory panel over the Charlottesville controversy.

-- Trump retweeted Jack Posobiec, who has pushed the PizzaGate and Seth Rich conspiracy theories.

-- Trump's choice in the Alabama Senate race is struggling ahead of today’s primary, as Republican loyalties split.

The Shockwaves of Charlottesville

As Charlottesville began to recover from the weekend of violence that left three people dead, the shockwaves from it continued to be felt. White nationalists and pro-Confederate groups have announced rallies and speaking events in Virginia, Texas and beyond. City officials in Kentucky and Maryland have promised to swiftly tear down Confederate monuments after years of debates. And in Durham, N.C., protesters took things into their own hands, toppling a 15-foot statue of a Confederate soldier.

How Pyongyang Gets Its Provisions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he has decided not to launch a missile attack on Guam, not long after Defense Secretary James N. Mattis warned that such an attack could escalate to war. Though it’s not clear if the announcements were linked, the immediate standoff has deescalated somewhat. (Time to book that trip to Guam?) As for the longer term, sanctions could have an effect, but much depends on how strictly China cooperates. Here’s a look at how Chinese companies act as shopping agencies to help North Korea violate sanctions.

Jonathan Kaiman / Los Angeles Times Trucks cross the Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge connecting North Korea and Dandong, China. Trucks cross the Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge connecting North Korea and Dandong, China. (Jonathan Kaiman / Los Angeles Times)

They Survived the Fire, but the Memories Burn

California is entering peak wildfire season, but in the southern Sierra Nevada, many residents are still reeling from the Erskine fire that destroyed their homes more than a year ago. Particularly hard hit was a small community of low-income residents and retirees called South Lake, which became a charred ghost town. For one couple, that meant spending nearly 13 months in a trailer. But even for those who are rebuilding, the memories are painful.

Netflix: We’re Going to Shondaland!

Some of Hollywood’s juiciest story lines these days aren’t on screen; they’re in the boardrooms where the fight to reshape the industry is taking place. Last week, Disney announced it was creating its own movie and TV streaming service and dropping its deal with Netflix. This week, Netflix revealed it had nabbed Shonda Rhimes, one of TV’s most prolific producers, from Disney-owned ABC Studios. The deal involves more creative freedom for the producer of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” plus a boatload of cash. Will it inspire more big moves involving the networks and digital players like Amazon? Stay tuned.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- President Trump's remarks about the deadly violence in Charlottesville.

-- Breaking down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Cowboys.

-- The UFC’s Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

CALIFORNIA

-- A man photographed at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville is out of a job at a Berkeley hot dog eatery.

-- Authorities looking for the bodies of two missing Thai exchange students along the raging Kings River have found evidence of another couple who disappeared recently.

-- The L.A Board of Education ordered a deep cleaning of all classrooms before the start of school today, but no extra money or staff. It involved lots of elbow grease and apple cider vinegar.

-- A fire in the L.A. River? Yes, and it burned itself out.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS