Today: Trump’s Transgender Ban: Some Exclusions May Apply

TOP STORIES

When President Trump tweeted one month ago that the military would no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops to serve in any capacity, it surprised top Pentagon officials. Their response was, essentially: We’ll wait for more specifics. Now, details of draft guidelines are emerging, and they suggest that the White House is backing away from a blanket ban. Instead, the policy could give Defense Secretary James N. Mattis discretion to keep current transgender service members. But the guidelines aren’t final, and Congress may try to undo any ban.

More Politics

-- After helping Democrats revamp California’s landmark climate change policy and drawing the ire of conservatives, Chad Mayes will step down as Republican leader of the state Assembly.

-- Nationally, Democrats are taking shots at one another in their hunt for a winning economic plan.

-- Meanwhile, on Twitter … Trump kept bashing the Republican leaders in Congress he needs to pass his agenda.

Texas Faces a Tempest

Winds greater than 110 mph. Up to 35 inches of rain. Texas is bracing for Hurricane Harvey, which could be the first major hurricane to hit the United States in 12 years. Forecasters have warned of “life-threatening and devastating flooding” along the middle Texas coast Friday and over the weekend. Houston officials told residents to stockpile water, food and medication for up to a week.

California’s Crime and Capital Punishment

California hasn’t executed a prisoner in more than 10 years, but that could change in the coming months after a state Supreme Court ruling this week. The court largely upheld Proposition 66, a ballot measure voters passed in November aimed at speeding up death penalty appeals. Now the focus will shift to Gov. Jerry Brown, who has the power to commute death sentences but didn’t take a public position on Prop. 66. California has 747 inmates on death row; this interactive feature explains the crimes that put each one there.

These Lands Are Your Lands

The White House is getting ready for a fight over monuments, but this time it has nothing to do with statues of Confederate generals. At issue are plans to shrink large swaths of land designated as national monuments, home to some of the West’s unique geological formations, archaeological artifacts and pristine landscapes. The Department of Interior’s recommendations haven’t been made public yet, much to the anger of environmentalists and others. Here’s a closer look at the monuments being reviewed.

Coming to Daytime TV: The Shocking Details!

Once upon a time, soap operas, courtroom dramas and game shows were the stuff of daytime TV. But in the age of streaming, people are turning away from “my stories.” In the 2016-17 season alone, traditional daytime TV viewing dropped 4% from the previous year, and even more among 18- to 49-year-olds. How to win back those eyeballs? Fox and CBS’ syndication unit are hoping celebrity gossip, in the form of “Page Six TV” and “Daily Mail TV,” will do the trick.

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

In 1944, the U.S. Navy built a pontoon bridge, a “6-month temporary emergency structure” linking downtown Long Beach with Terminal Island during World War II. Despite being the site of many a car crash, it was used until the 1968 completion of the Gerald Desmond Bridge — which today is in the process of being replaced itself. In 1966, bridge operator Toby Reed told The Times that he had seen eight cars and a motorcycle go over the side: “That’s when we grab the life rings and hurl them into the channel.”

Los Angeles Times A 1951 photo of the "six-month temporary" pontoon bridge that connected Long Beach and Terminal Island for 24 years. A 1951 photo of the "six-month temporary" pontoon bridge that connected Long Beach and Terminal Island for 24 years. (Los Angeles Times)

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Film critics Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang discuss the best little-seen movies over the last 20 years.

-- Chang reviews the violent South Korean thriller “The Villainess.”

-- Performance artist Ron Athey on the solar eclipse and his new exhibit at the Broad.

CALIFORNIA

-- Back-to-back rallies in the Bay Area this weekend are expected to draw far-right figures and large groups of counter-protesters. It will be a big test for police.

-- Cal State will no longer require all its general-education math courses to have a strict intermediate algebra prerequisite.

-- The University of California’s new payroll system will cost at least $200 million more than expected.