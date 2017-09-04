Today: North Korea Tests Trump and China

North Korea’s latest nuclear test is seen as a challenge not just to President Trump but also to its longtime ally, China. Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss this Labor Day:

TOP STORIES

North Korea Tests Trump and China

Less than a week after launching a missile over Japan, North Korea has sent an even more provocative message with a powerful nuclear test. It detonated what it claims was a hydrogen bomb that could be placed on a missile capable of reaching the mainland U.S. In response, President Trump met with military leaders, tweeted that the U.S. is considering “stopping trade with any country doing business with North Korea” and suggested that South Korea had been talking of “appeasement.” Defense Secretary James N. Mattis said, “We are not looking to the total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea, but as I said we have many options to do so.” Amid the strong words, experts say the timing also indicates China, Pyongyang’s top ally and trading partner, has become a target of its wrath.

More Politics

-- How will President Trump handle a pair of crises in the growing threat from North Korea and the recovery and relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana?

-- Trump’s decision on the “Dreamers,” which he is set to announce Tuesday, is personal for some Californians in Congress.

Houston on a Wing and a Prayer

After Houston and surroundings were hit by the strongest hurricane to strike the continental U.S. in more than a decade, the city’s mayor has a message: “Get up, and let’s get going.” Though much of the city is dry, it’s unclear how quickly folks can return to a semblance of normality; across the flood zone, chemical hazards and damaged infrastructure remain. But in nearby Dickinson, Texas, the First United Methodist Church did its part after volunteers fixed up the church as best they could, in time for Sunday services.

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Master Sgt. Adam Vanhaaster with the California Air National Guard 129th Rescue Wing conducts a search and rescue mission in the flooded residential neighborhoods near Lumberton, Texas, on Aug. 31, 2017. Master Sgt. Adam Vanhaaster with the California Air National Guard 129th Rescue Wing conducts a search and rescue mission in the flooded residential neighborhoods near Lumberton, Texas, on Aug. 31, 2017. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

More From Texas

-- The shattering choices three families faced as Hurricane Harvey slammed through their lives.

-- “I think he's barbecuing”: A helicopter view of the Texas flood with the California National Guard.

Political Extremists or Gang Members?

Should police treat “antifa” like a gang? Should violence by white nationalists and neo-Nazis be considered terrorist acts under state law? As forces on the extreme left and right clash on the streets of California, law enforcement officials and politicians are debating whether to classify these groups as street gangs. Such a designation would give authorities an array of tools to clamp down. But given that the groups’ underlying motives are political, it raises serious legal issues.

Fire in the Hills Above L.A.

Amid a record-setting heat wave, firefighters battled a brush fire all weekend long in the Verdugo Mountains north of downtown Los Angeles. The weather provided a break Sunday, with cooler temperatures and brief showers. That allowed officials to lift evacuation orders and reopen the 210 Freeway. L.A. Mayor Garcetti described the blaze as the biggest in the city’s history in terms of acreage, and Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in L.A. County.

The Life and Death of a ‘Godfather’ in Chinatown

In his final years, Tony Young walked the streets of Chinatown in L.A. as a local celebrity. When foreign dignitaries visited, he was in the receiving line. But after he and another man were fatally stabbed in January at the Hop Sing Tong social club, where Young was president, his death brought back the stories from Young’s past. The FBI had pursued him for years, convinced that he was a “godfather” of the notorious Wah Ching gang.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- The La Tuna brush fire shut down the 210 Freeway in Sun Valley on Friday.

-- What advice would 77-year-old Ringo Starr have for his 19-year-old self?

-- The Wells Fargo scandal explained in 100 seconds.

CALIFORNIA

-- After spending six months in an immigrant detention facility, a taquero who just wanted to mind his own business has become an advocate.

-- Bye-bye, Silver Lake. Hello, Pacoima! Columnist Steve Lopez discovers how one couple tackled L.A.’s sky-high real estate prices.