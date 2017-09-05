Today: 'Dreamers' Decision Day

Aides say President Trump has tentatively decided on a course of action for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but what will he actually say? Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

‘Dreamers’ Decision Day

Will the “Dreamers” now have to look to Congress for help? President Trump is set to unveil his stance on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program today. On Monday, aides said the president had tentatively decided to leave DACA intact for six months to give Congress time to find a solution — but they also made no guarantees. The program has granted work permits and other legal documents to about 800,000 immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children. Hundreds of business, religious and political leaders have urged Trump to support it.

Is Pyongyang ‘Begging for War’?

At a tense meeting of the U.N. Security Council, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s missile launches and nuclear threats show “that he is begging for war” and added, “The time has come for us to exhaust all of our diplomatic means before it’s too late.” Then she echoed President Trump’s call for more sanctions against Pyongyang and all of its trading partners. But given that China accounts for 80% of North Korea’s trade and is also the largest U.S. partner, that may be near impossible. The big question: What will break this now-familiar cycle peacefully?

Congress Is Back: Tan, Restive and Ready

Congress is back in action today, but rather than feeling too refreshed after a summer break, Republicans are feeling uneasy about the weeks ahead. Approving disaster funding after Hurricane Harvey, raising the debt limit and avoiding a government shutdown top the list of must-do items. Then there are the hopes for tax reform and, yes, healthcare overhaul. And it’s all set against the backdrop of North Korea’s threats, the Russia investigation, dealing with DACA and President Trump’s fraught relationship with his own party.

Wanted: Fluent in 220 Languages and Legalese

California is the most linguistically diverse state in the U.S. with at least 220 languages spoken. The legal system here has long provided court interpreters for criminal and juvenile cases, but the law says the courts must offer them in civil suits too. Given the skill required to be an interpreter and the cost, finding enough of them is a problem. “The goal is to get interpreters available in all case types,” says one appellate judge. “But the reality is we are never going to have enough.”

How the Internet Spreads Fake Shoes

Kanye West's signature Adidas sneakers, known as Yeezys, are among the most coveted in the world. No wonder there's a thriving global market for knockoffs. But how do the fakes fool almost anyone except the experts and elude the watchful eye of authorities? As reporter David Pierson explains, the world of counterfeiting has been reinvented in the digital age, with buyers providing detailed feedback and shipments going directly to their front doors.

CALIFORNIA

-- Less than 24 hours after Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles County, the weather helped take the fight out of the La Tuna fire.

-- “You might as well be calling to the moon”: Animal advocates say that the L.A. city phone system is a nightmare when they call to help wounded or stray animals.

-- The Essie Justice Group is putting women at the center of the battle to fix California's bail system.

-- The biggest barrier to opening a homeless shelter in L.A.? Location, location, location.

-- Days after its restart, Angels Flight is closed temporarily for maintenance.

