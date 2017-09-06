President Trump’s decision to phase out protections for hundreds of thousands of people brought to the U.S. as children — and make Congress come up with a solution — creates shock waves. Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

The Dream Is Deferred. What’s Next?

To 800,000 people living in the United States, it is a dream deferred — a legal limbo that could end with them being deported to countries they may have not seen since toddlerhood. To President Trump, it’s about ending an “unconstitutional” program and putting “American jobs and American security first.” To former President Obama, it’s “wrong…. It is self-defeating…. And it is cruel.” Trump’s plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program gives Congress six months to come up with a solution, one that is likely to cause a fight among the Republican Party that could reshape its future. If Congress can’t, Trump tweeted, “I will revisit this issue!”

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times Gloria Mendoza demonstrates outside Trump Tower in New York. Gloria Mendoza demonstrates outside Trump Tower in New York. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Stunned, Disappointed … and Hopeful

Across the nation, the reaction to Trump’s decision to end DACA was swift. Protests in the streets; denunciations from business, religious and political leaders; vows to fight it in the courts. For the “Dreamers,” whose fate in the U.S. hangs in the balance, there was a mixture of anger and dismay. “DACA gave me a taste of the American life,” said one. “It was a Band-Aid … cruelly taken off." As columnist Steve Lopez found out, for another “Dreamer” in L.A., the hardest part was telling his mother.

Another Superstorm Looms

As Texas and Louisiana dig out from Hurricane Harvey, another potential catastrophe is brewing: Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded over the Atlantic Ocean, made its first landfall in the northeast Caribbean on Wednesday. Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are bracing for life-threatening wind, rain and storm surges. Though Irma’s final path is not yet certain, Florida Gov. Rick Scott has already declared a state of emergency to aid in preparations. Meanwhile, yet another tropical storm in the Atlantic may become a hurricane by Friday.

Calling the Shots on Immunizations

To researchers, a California law designed to boost the immunization rate among kindergartners is a natural experiment: What happens when you eliminate exemptions based on personal beliefs? Though the overall rate has gone up, a new study has found that the number of medical exemptions for immunizations has also increased. The results have some interesting implications for the future.

The Bitcoin Bubble?

To bitcoin or not bitcoin? That’s been the question on some people’s minds after seeing the price of the virtual currency hit $5,000 last week, quintuple its value at the start of the year. Within hours, though, it had dropped to $4,600 and kept going. Tempted to buy in? Columnist Michael Hiltzik, who wrote in December 2013 that it was a dumb investment, has a message for those who want him to eat crow: “No, I don’t feel silly, but vindicated.”

