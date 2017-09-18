President Trump has an important speech and series of meetings at the United Nations this week, yet his tweets and retweets struck a jarring note beforehand. Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

Trump Heads to the U.N., but First, Here’s a GIF

President Trump will take to the world’s biggest stage this week at the United Nations General Assembly, a gathering expected to focus on North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threat and other worrisome issues. But first, he had to tweet — referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man” — and retweet, including a doctored video showing Trump teeing up a golf ball that flattens Hillary Clinton, via an account whose handle we can’t mention in a family newspaper. Many diplomats at the U.N. were already concerned about the president’s less-than-diplomatic side as he gears up to give a speech Tuesday. But the real action may be in a series of one-on-one meetings Trump has planned for the week in his hometown of New York City.

-- Iran’s supreme leader warned that his country would respond strongly to “any wrong move” by the United States on the multilateral nuclear deal struck in 2015.

-- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Trump administration may close the U.S. Embassy in Cuba after sonic attacks on staffers and their families.

-- Will they or won’t they? Trump and his administration may be reconsidering pulling out of the Paris climate accord.

Emmys: The Good, the Bad and the Spicey

On a night of historic firsts at the Emmy Awards, one person who never won an Emmy was ever present for the second year in a row. Whether it was former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s surprise cameo, Stephen Colbert’s comments as host, or Alec Baldwin’s acceptance speech for his presidential role on “Saturday Night Live,” Trump and the issues of race, gender and politics were the through-line of the night, as TV critic Lorraine Ali observes.

-- Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” became the first streaming show to win the awards’ most prestigious prize as top drama, a landmark for the digital world.

-- More history: Donald Glover became the first black director to win an Emmy; Lena Waithe won after being the first black woman nominated for comedy writing; and Julia Louis-Dreyfus won a record-breaking sixth consecutive Emmy for her “Veep” role.

-- All the winners and nominees, plus the best- and worst-dressed on the red carpet.

The $24,250 Question

It’s one of the most perplexing questions in the felony case facing L.A. school board President Ref Rodriguez: Why didn’t he just write his campaign a big check instead of, as prosecutors allege, arranging for others to donate and then using his money to pay them back? “There are no limits on how much he can contribute of his own money,” said Bob Stern, coauthor of the landmark California Political Reform Act. “So why would he do this?”

So Many Memories, Lost to a Storm

A favorite chair. An old piano. A clipping of an uncle’s obituary. All of them have to be thrown in the trash. It’s the ritual of disaster, playing out in Texas, Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands and many other places that Hurricanes Harvey and Irma hit. This is the story of one family in Port Arthur, Texas, as its members sort through the past, piece by moldy piece.

Let’s Get Real About California’s Housing Crisis

Housing crisis? What housing crisis? That was the reaction from some readers to Steve Lopez’s column last week about the dramatic increase in California real estate prices versus what the average person can afford to pay. Instead, they said the state just has too many people. But how do you solve that? Lopez offers some observations.

The Fight to Stop a Hepatitis Outbreak

With vaccinations, hand sanitizer and bleach-washing of the streets, San Diego health officials are battling the nation’s second-largest outbreak of hepatitis A in decades. Sixteen people have died and, since November, more than 420 people have been infected with the virus, most of them homeless or users of illicit drugs. Though a related outbreak occurred in Santa Cruz, so far Los Angeles has been spared. Still, officials say it could easily spread.