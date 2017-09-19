Today: The Senate GOP Tries and Tries Again on Obamacare

A last-ditch Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act seems to be picking up steam, and once again the stage is being set for another potentially dramatic Senate showdown. Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

The Senate GOP Tries and Tries Again on Obamacare

Remember “repeal and replace,” “repeal only” and the “skinny repeal”? After those attempts to roll back the Affordable Care Act failed, congressional Republicans seemed ready to move on. But now, Senate GOP members are giving it one more go. The idea behind the so-called Graham-Cassidy proposal is to give states more power through a fundamental overhaul of healthcare funding. Major patient and healthcare groups oppose it, and the Congressional Budget Office says it can’t give a full analysis by next week. Why the rush? The rules that would allow changing Obamacare with just 50 votes in the Senate, rather than 60, expire Sept. 30 — and getting to 50 could be another white-knuckle affair.

More Politics

-- President Trump approved an emergency declaration in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico ahead of Hurricane Maria, which has grown into a Category 5 storm.

-- Trump will give his first address to the U.N. General Assembly this morning. On Monday he urged the global body to “focus more on people and less on bureaucracy.”

-- Defense Secretary James N. Mattis explained why the U.S. military hasn’t tried to shoot down North Korea’s missiles: None have been on a trajectory to hit U.S. or allies’ territory.

Leaving America, With U.S.-Born Kids in Tow

After Donald Trump’s inauguration, the effect was immediate, according to Mexico’s consul general in L.A.: a sharp increase in applications for dual citizenship for American-born children, just in case their parents had to leave the U.S. With the help of consulates in Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago, more than 100 people have voluntarily returned to Mexico since January. But for the children involved, the move to an unfamiliar country has its challenges.

Monumental Consequences for the American West

Should commercial fishing, logging and coal mining, among other activities, be allowed on land that is now under federal protection? That’s the crux of a Trump administration proposal for 10 of America’s national monuments that was secret until obtained by the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. It’s far more expansive than previously reported. Whether Trump has the legal ability to strip away protections from millions of acres, primarily in the West, is up for debate. What’s at stake? See the monuments that may be targeted.

A Connection in Three Seemingly Unrelated Killings?

The killings were several years and hundreds of miles apart: An entrepreneur found shot to death in his Las Vegas home. An attorney killed in his Rolling Hills Estates driveway. A father slain outside his Whittier apartment complex. Now authorities say there is a connection: a Whittier businessman who, they say they’ve been told, is in Montenegro. The man has not been charged with a crime, and officials would not detail their evidence, though they believe he did not carry out the shootings himself.

How Hulu, an Emmys Underdog, Came Out on Top

If you had to pick one streaming service to win what many view as the premier prize at the Emmy Awards, Hulu probably wouldn’t have topped the list. Not that long ago, it was known mostly as a place to catch up on episodes of “Seinfeld,” “The Golden Girls” and “South Park.” Yet on Sunday night, Hulu’s feminist sci-fi series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on the Margaret Atwood novel, took home five Emmys, including the drama series award. It’s been a long, sometimes rough journey for the company.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

CALIFORNIA

-- Six California beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program sued the Trump administration for rescinding protections under the program.

-- A satellite engineer who sold military secrets to an undercover FBI agent he believed to be a Russian spy was sentenced to five years in federal prison.