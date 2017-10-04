Today: The Planning and the Chaos in Las Vegas

Authorities say the Las Vegas shooter “extensively” planned his attack — and they released police body camera footage and other details of the intense hunt to find him as panic ensued around them.

TOP STORIES

The Planning and the Chaos in Las Vegas

Authorities haven’t offered a motive for why Stephen Paddock opened fire at a Las Vegas concert, killing nearly five dozen people and injuring more than 500 others. But their investigation has found that he meticulously planned the attack, including installing cameras outside his Mandalay Bay hotel room to watch for approaching officers. From the reports of shots fired at 10:08 p.m. Sunday, it would be 72 chaotic minutes until a SWAT team blew open his door. By then, the gunfire had long since stopped and Paddock was dead. Here is how the mass shooting unfolded, as experienced by police, including the audio of them breaching the hotel room door. Meanwhile, survivors told harrowing stories, some from hospital beds while awaiting or recovering from surgery.

More About the Shooting

-- Sources say Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of the gunman, returned Tuesday night to the United States from the Philippines and was met by federal agents at LAX. Workers at a Nevada Starbucks recounted how Paddock often berated her in public: “I’m paying for your drink, just like I’m paying for you.”

-- Remembering the victims: More portraits of the fallen have emerged.

-- When the bullets started flying on their wedding anniversary, this husband died protecting his wife of 23 years.

-- Steve Lopez: Understanding the minds of mass killers shouldn’t be blocked by politics.

Trump’s Tour of Tragedy

President Trump is headed to Las Vegas today to visit law enforcement, victims and first-responders. On Tuesday, he traveled to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico. Some of his remarks there raised eyebrows, such as saying emergency spending has “thrown our budget a little out of whack” and telling officials they could be “proud” of a death toll of 16 people — later raised to 34 — and contrasted it with Hurricane Katrina. Puerto Ricans were worried whether Trump had received the message of urgent need on the island.

How ‘Dirty John’ Got His Name

When Debra Newell fell head over heels for John Meehan, her grown children sensed something wasn’t right. Then, Newell started learning about her new husband’s history and discovered he had a nickname from his stint in law school: Sometimes it was “Filthy,” but mostly it was “Dirty John.” Part 3 of our weeklong series of stories and podcasts uncovers his past.

Michigan Department of Corrections John Meehan spent 17 months in a Michigan prison after pleading guilty in 2002 to drug theft. John Meehan spent 17 months in a Michigan prison after pleading guilty in 2002 to drug theft. (Michigan Department of Corrections)

Tom Petty: The Final Interview

This wasn’t supposed to be the end for Tom Petty. Five days before his death, the singer-songwriter talked with Times reporter Randy Lewis about a lifetime in music. After having finished a demanding tour, Petty was looking forward to new projects. But “I just have to learn to rest a little bit, like everyone’s telling me,” he said. “It’s hard for me ... If I don’t have a project going. I don’t feel like I’m connected to anything.”

LACMA Gets the Gift of Geffen

For two decades, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art has focused on expansion, with the planned capstone being a new building over Wilshire Boulevard. Raising money for it has been a slog at times. But billionaire David Geffen has breathed life into the project with a historic $150-million pledge that brings total fundraising to $450 million. He hopes it will inspire others to donate the last $200 million needed.

The Big Bang Theory and the Pop of Champagne

A breakthrough in understanding the universe had its origins in 1975, when two physicists wound up talking till 4 a.m. in a hotel. Four decades later, that conversation between Kip Thorne of Caltech and Rainer Weiss of MIT would lead to the discovery of gravitational waves, a phenomenon predicted by Albert Einstein but once thought impossible to detect. Now, Thorne, Weiss and colleague Barry Barish of Caltech are celebrating the Nobel Prize in physics. In Pasadena, they popped the Champagne.

