Today: Did the Las Vegas Shooter Act Alone?

Investigators are continuing to seek clues in the Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people and injured nearly 500, hoping to create a picture that would explain Sunday’s massacre.

TOP STORIES

Did the Las Vegas Shooter Act Alone?

A gun-buying spree: 33, mostly rifles, in the last year. A gambling binge: more than $100,000 in recent months and, reportedly, eight hours the night before the attack. An Airbnb room: rented in September overlooking an even larger music event for an unknown reason. Investigators are wondering whether something changed in the gunman’s life around October 2016, and whether he acted alone. As President Trump and the first lady visited victims and first responders in Las Vegas, agents interviewed the gunman’s girlfriend in L.A. “He never said anything to me, or took any action I was aware of, that I ever understood to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen,” she said, according to a statement read by her attorney.

More About the Shooting

-- Inside the emergency room: How doctors, nurses and paramedics saved lives.

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times Kevin Menes was the senior doctor on duty Sunday night at one of the busiest emergency rooms in Las Vegas. Kevin Menes was the senior doctor on duty Sunday night at one of the busiest emergency rooms in Las Vegas. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

-- Sen. Dianne Feinstein proposed legislation that would ban gun “bump stocks,” and some Republicans seem open to the idea.

-- The trigonometry of terror: why the Las Vegas shooting was so deadly.

-- Is that Las Vegas shooting charity legitimate? Here are some tips to help you find out.

She Tried to Forgive and Forget

Debra Newell had more than 300 pages of documents about her husband John Meehan’s past. She dreaded winding up like her older sister, dead at the hands of her own husband. Yet Meehan had an explanation for everything, and Newell had been raised to always see the good in people. Part 4 of our weeklong “Dirty John” series of stories and podcasts looks at how she could forgive him.

Civil Servants Say the Climate Isn’t the Best

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said last week he believes nearly a third of his workforce is disloyal to the Trump agenda. Could that be a reason why about 50 of the department’s most experienced and highly paid managers got reassignment papers, often to jobs unrelated to their skills? One whose work focused on climate change was moved to auditing fossil fuel company leases. He quit — and filed a whistler-blower complaint. He’s not alone in alleging the Trump administration is sidelining longtime civil servants with environmental expertise.

More Politics

-- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson denied reports he planned to resign over foreign policy differences with President Trump, but he sidestepped whether he had called Trump a “moron.”

-- A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to enforce new restrictions on the release of potent methane emissions at oil and gas drilling operations on public land.

-- Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee say it has not reached a conclusion whether the Trump campaign cooperated with Moscow during the 2016 election.

Does the Nuclear Watchdog in Iran Need More Teeth?

The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog agency says its inspection program in Iran is the “world’s most robust.” Some Trump administration officials and outside experts say it’s not aggressive enough, especially when it comes to military sites. The transcontinental monitoring program is central to the Iran nuclear deal, which President Trump has often called “an embarrassment” but several top aides have urged that the U.S. stay in. Another deadline for the president to recertify the program is coming up.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Which buildings could be salvaged? A tour of earthquake devastation in the Mexican town of Jojutla.

-- Watch these “transformer” robots fold themselves into boats, wheels and other useful shapes.

-- The former Johnny Carson estate in Malibu has been listed for sale at $81.5 million.

CALIFORNIA

-- L.A. County supervisors have fired the head of the county’s housing and community development programs, but offered no public explanation.

-- Sidewalk vending isn't supposed to be a crime anymore in L.A., but activists say vendors are still at risk.

-- After more than a year and a half, authorities have charged four men in connection with the 2016 killing of a 1-year-old girl who was shot in her crib in Compton.