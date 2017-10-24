Today: Santa Rosa Stands at a Crossroads After the Fire

Housing in Santa Rosa was already hard to come by. Then came the fire. Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

Santa Rosa Stands at a Crossroads After the Fire

The wildfires that ripped through Northern California this month destroyed at least 8,400 homes and buildings, according to the latest figures from state officials. As this map shows, Santa Rosa was hit hard: The city lost 3,000 homes, or 5% of its housing stock. Thousands of people remain displaced, and while many vow to rebuild in Santa Rosa as soon as possible, the questions of how to do that and where they’ll stay in the meantime have no easy answers.

‘Me Too’: 200 More Women Recall Toback Encounters

After the L.A. Times published an investigation in which 38 women accused writer-director James Toback of sexual harassment, more than 200 other women contacted The Times within two days recalling similar encounters. Toback has denied the allegations and declined to comment on the additional accusations. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department says it has fielded numerous phone calls related to Toback in the last few days, and the Manhattan district attorney’s office is encouraging women to come forward.

Will the White House Leave ‘Nation Building’ to the House of Saud?

For decades, the U.S. has followed a basic formula: Fight overseas, then help rebuild to promote greater stability. It hasn’t always worked. That’s one reason the Trump administration says it’s no longer in the “nation-building business.” Now that U.S.-backed forces have driven Islamic State militants from territory in Iraq and Syria, who will rebuild this time? It could be nations like Saudi Arabia, even if Riyadh’s interests don’t always align with Washington’s.

More From Washington

-- Within minutes of a soldier's widow talking on TV about Trump's consolation call to her, the president went to Twitter to dispute her criticism.

-- The nation's top general says U.S. troops in Niger were ambushed on the way back to their base, but many aspects of the attack are still unclear.

-- Trump vowed there would be “no change” to rules for 401(k) plans in the Republican tax overhaul bill.

The Hottest Ticket in L.A.

One way or the other, the heat will be on at Dodger Stadium tonight, as the boys in blue return to the World Series for the first time in 29 years. With the potential for record temperatures in Southern California — and ticket prices for the cheap seats at more than $1,000 online — the team will open the series against the Houston Astros at 5 p.m. Pacific. As columnist Bill Plaschke writes, now is when the hard work for the Dodgers begins — and it all comes down to getting those four victories. Here’s a look at how the teams match up.

Jonathan Gold on L.A.’s 101 Best Restaurants

Who’s No. 1? For the first time since restaurant critic Jonathan Gold’s list of the 101 best restaurants in L.A. began being published in The Times in 2013, there’s a new eatery in the top spot — and, no doubt, it will have its haters. The list and a map are available for subscribers online now and in print on Sunday. Dig in.

Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times Mark Sharp, a resident of Santa Rosa's Coffey Park neighborhood, sifts through the remains of his charred home in search of his wife's wedding band.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

CALIFORNIA

-- State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León will hire two outside firms to look into allegations of a culture of sexual harassment in the Capitol.

-- The family of a woman found dead in Joshua Tree National Park reportedly said investigators believed her boyfriend may have killed her in a “sympathetic murder-suicide” after she suffered a head injury.