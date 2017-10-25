Today: ‘I Will Not Be Complicit’

President Trump has seen one of the most stinging rebukes of a chief executive by members of his own party in modern history.

‘I Will Not Be Complicit’

Just last week, the two men who preceded President Trump in the Oval Office spoke out against him, as did Sen. John McCain. On Tuesday, two more Republican senators lambasted Trump, before and after a lunch that was supposed to showcase GOP unity on tax cuts. Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee accused Trump of being “an utterly untruthful president” who debases the nation, and Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona declared he would rather retire than be “complicit” in “the daily sundering of our country.” In his 17-minute speech, Flake added: “If we simply become inured to this condition, thinking that this is just politics as usual, then heaven help us.” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders brushed off the remarks as “petty comments,” and Trump supporters couched the departure of both senators by early 2019 as “draining the swamp.”

Bank on This: Always Read the Fine Print

Even after the feuding, McCain, Corker and Flake found some common ground with the president, voting to kill a rule that would have allowed consumers to file class-action suits against banks instead of being forced in many cases into private arbitration. It still came down to a tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Mike Pence to pass the legislation, which Trump is expected to sign. Republicans say the new rule would have unleashed a wave of costly lawsuits. Democrats argued that it would have given the little guy more power to fight industry abuses.

#ThisTeam Brings the Heat

It was the hottest game in World Series history: 103 degrees at the first pitch thrown by Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who would go on to strike out 11 batters in seven innings. It was also the fastest World Series game in 25 years, as Justin Turner delivered some batting heroics again with a two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros in Game 1 by a score of 3 to 1. “It’s the best lineup that we’ve seen all year,” Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said. Columnist Bill Plaschke says tonight’s Game 2 already feels like a must-win for Houston.

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times The Dodgers' Chris Taylor, left, congratulates Justin Turner, who hit a two-run home run against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. The Dodgers' Chris Taylor, left, congratulates Justin Turner, who hit a two-run home run against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

An LAUSD Board Member Won’t Take the Hint

L.A. Board of Education member Ref Rodriguez is charged with three felonies and 25 misdemeanors for alleged money laundering in his campaign and is facing other legal woes. On the day he pleaded not guilty to the charges, his biggest allies on the board asked him to take a leave of absence. His response: “I am not doing so.”

A Chef’s Legacy Is the Spice of Life

Jitlada was a long-established Thai restaurant in Hollywood long before Sarintip "Jazz" Singsanong and her brother Suthiporn "Tui" Sungkamee transformed it into a palace of spicy southern Thai cooking a decade ago. Soon, it had a cult following among chefs and celebrities. Last week, chef Tui died of lung cancer at age 66. But as restaurant critic Jonathan Gold writes, his legacy will live on in an entire generation of L.A. chefs and their celebration of regional cooking.

