Today: ‘I Will Not Be Complicit’

President Trump has seen one of the most stinging rebukes of a chief executive by members of his own party in modern history.
TOP STORIES
‘I Will Not Be Complicit’
Just last week, the two men who preceded President Trump in the Oval Office spoke out against him, as did Sen. John McCain. On Tuesday, two more Republican senators lambasted Trump, before and after a lunch that was supposed to showcase GOP unity on tax cuts. Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee accused Trump of being “an utterly untruthful president” who debases the nation, and Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona declared he would rather retire than be “complicit” in “the daily sundering of our country.” In his 17-minute speech, Flake added: “If we simply become inured to this condition, thinking that this is just politics as usual, then heaven help us.” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders brushed off the remarks as “petty comments,” and Trump supporters couched the departure of both senators by early 2019 as “draining the swamp.”
Bank on This: Always Read the Fine Print
Even after the feuding, McCain, Corker and Flake found some common ground with the president, voting to kill a rule that would have allowed consumers to file class-action suits against banks instead of being forced in many cases into private arbitration. It still came down to a tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Mike Pence to pass the legislation, which Trump is expected to sign. Republicans say the new rule would have unleashed a wave of costly lawsuits. Democrats argued that it would have given the little guy more power to fight industry abuses.
More Politics
-- Tired of all the winning? A poll says people on both sides of the political divide think their side is losing.
-- In the first major legal battle over abortion under President Trump, the federal appeals court in Washington cleared the way for a 17-year-old immigrant to end her pregnancy.
-- House Republicans are opening investigations into the Obama administration’s 2010 decision to approve the sale of American uranium mines to a Russian-backed company.
#ThisTeam Brings the Heat
It was the hottest game in World Series history: 103 degrees at the first pitch thrown by Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who would go on to strike out 11 batters in seven innings. It was also the fastest World Series game in 25 years, as Justin Turner delivered some batting heroics again with a two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros in Game 1 by a score of 3 to 1. “It’s the best lineup that we’ve seen all year,” Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said. Columnist Bill Plaschke says tonight’s Game 2 already feels like a must-win for Houston.
More From the World Series
-- Columnist Steve Lopez looks at the crazy price of Dodger tickets.
-- Why five-time All-Star Adrian Gonzalez isn’t in the clubhouse.
An LAUSD Board Member Won’t Take the Hint
L.A. Board of Education member Ref Rodriguez is charged with three felonies and 25 misdemeanors for alleged money laundering in his campaign and is facing other legal woes. On the day he pleaded not guilty to the charges, his biggest allies on the board asked him to take a leave of absence. His response: “I am not doing so.”
A Chef’s Legacy Is the Spice of Life
Jitlada was a long-established Thai restaurant in Hollywood long before Sarintip "Jazz" Singsanong and her brother Suthiporn "Tui" Sungkamee transformed it into a palace of spicy southern Thai cooking a decade ago. Soon, it had a cult following among chefs and celebrities. Last week, chef Tui died of lung cancer at age 66. But as restaurant critic Jonathan Gold writes, his legacy will live on in an entire generation of L.A. chefs and their celebration of regional cooking.
CALIFORNIA
-- Another day of record heat sent temperatures across Southern California into triple digits and sparked several brush fires. The good news: It should start to cool down just a little bit today.
-- More than two years after L.A. lawmakers unveiled a proposal to legalize and regulate renting out rooms or whole homes for short stays such as on Airbnb, the city has yet to pass any new restrictions.
-- California’s judiciary recommended that money bail for criminal defendants be replaced with risk assessment based on an individual’s likelihood to commit new crimes.
-- An Air Canada flight missed a crucial landing instruction as it touched down at San Francisco International Airport, leading to another Federal Aviation Administration investigation into the airline.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- Two more women have accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, and the company he co-founded is facing a potentially costly lawsuit over his conduct.
-- Writer-director James Toback’s 200-plus accusers now include Academy Award winner Julianne Moore.
-- “Gem of the Ocean” may not rank at the top of August Wilson’s plays, but theater critic Charles McNulty says a new revival at South Coast Repertory shows its soul-shaking power.
-- After publishing “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Harper Lee spent decades out of the public eye. Now, 38 private letters she wrote are being auctioned.
CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD
“I’m a bastard, a Catholic, the son of a prostitute, and a product of the poorest slums of St. Louis.” That’s how Robert Guillaume’s 2002 memoir begins. He’d go on to earn a Tony nomination for his stage work and win two Emmy Awards for his portrayal of a sharp-tongued butler in the TV sitcoms “Soap” and “Benson.” He also became the first African American to sing the title role in “The Phantom of the Opera.” Guillaume has died at age 89.
NATION-WORLD
-- Congress gave final passage to $36.5 billion in disaster aid for Puerto Rico and several states affected by the hurricane season.
-- A judge has dismissed disorderly conduct charges against leftist protesters who burned an American flag outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last year.
-- Sentencing for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who abandoned his command post in Afghanistan eight years ago and was swiftly taken captive by the Taliban, will begin today.
-- Scientists have discovered 374-million-year-old tree fossils from the dawn of Earth’s forests and found that these strange plants had to rip themselves apart as they grew.
BUSINESS
-- Federal regulators have voted to eliminate a long-standing rule covering radio and television stations in a move that could ultimately reshape America's media landscape.
-- Southern California home prices in September tied an all-time high, as the white-hot real estate market continued to surge and raise concerns over housing affordability.
SPORTS
-- Onetime hockey player Eric LeMarque lost his legs after being stranded on Mammoth Mountain in February 2004. He relived that ordeal when filming a movie about it.
-- The Clippers turned back the Utah Jazz after letting a big lead slip away in the fourth quarter.
OPINION
-- Just weeks after the Las Vegas massacre, the GOP is quietly pushing a gun-lover’s pipe dream.
-- If the Trump tax plan passes, don't count on a raise. His numbers are inflated at best, and largely made up at worst.
ONLY IN CALIFORNIA
Some people build furniture or models in their spare time. In the Mojave Desert, where pilots and engineers gravitate for the aerospace work, they build full-scale airplanes. These experimental aircraft are assembled either from scratch or a kit. “The nice thing about Mojave is you can do anything you can think of,” says one enthusiast. “As long as you approach it from a reasonable safety aspect, nobody’s going to stop you.”
