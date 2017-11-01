Today: A ‘Cowardly Act of Terror’ in New York

Authorities are investigating a deadly attack using a pickup truck not far from the World Trade Center site in New York.

A ‘Cowardly Act of Terror’ in New York

At least eight people were killed and a dozen injured along a Lower Manhattan bicycle path on Tuesday in a style of attack that has become all too familiar: a vehicle plowing into a crowd. Law enforcement sources say the driver of the rented pickup was a 29-year-old native of Uzbekistan who moved to the United States in 2010 and was a legal U.S. resident. After leaving a trail of destruction for nearly a mile, he crashed the truck into a school bus, then ran into the street waving a pellet gun and paintball gun before being shot by police. Before being arrested, sources say, he shouted “God is great” in Arabic. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio described it as a “particularly cowardly act of terror,” resulting in the first terrorism-related deaths in New York since 9/11. President Trump vowed “to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!”

How Mueller Is Scripting the Flip

Follow the money. Work your way up the chain. See who’ll go along or “flip.” It’s a classic strategy used to go after white-collar criminals and the mob. Now, former prosecutors say, we’re seeing it play out in the first criminal charges filed in the FBI investigation of Trump’s campaign aides and Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. But where is it leading? That’s where the opinions veer off in starkly different directions.

The GOP Files for a Tax Extension

Republicans in the House of Representatives were planning on releasing their big tax overhaul plan today, but now they say it will push to Thursday. The reason: 11th-hour disagreements over key details such as how quickly to cut corporate rates, which state deductions to drop and new caps of 401(k) accounts. Get the details here. (And no, we won’t use a parable about buying beer to explain them.)

-- Facebook, Twitter and Google are in the hot seat as they answer questions related to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

-- A White House official says Trump won't be making a “cliché” visit to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea during his 12-day tour of Asia.

-- In Virginia, a likely 2018 election strategy is getting a preview: racially fraught advertising.

The Dodgers Take It to the Limit (and Need to Win One More Time)

Days ago, the Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig vowed the World Series would not end Tuesday. His teammates promised pitcher Yu Darvish the same. Tonight, Darvish will get the start in Game 7 of the World Series, the first time Dodger Stadium has ever hosted such a game since opening in 1962. To win Game 6 on Halloween against the Astros, the Dodgers had to dig deep, as columnist Bill Plaschke writes. They also got in some digs, such as when pitcher Rich Hill stepped off the mound to let the fans give extra boos to Houston’s Yuli Gurriel, who made a racist gesture toward Darvish in Game 3. Will it be seventh heaven for the boys in blue? Game time is 5:20 p.m. Pacific.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Joc Pederson celebrates a home run in the seventh inning of Game 6 at Dodger Stadium. Joc Pederson celebrates a home run in the seventh inning of Game 6 at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

After You Pay at the Pump, Will They Pay at the Ballot Box?

Did you fill up your car’s gas tank yesterday? Today, California will start collecting 12 cents more per gallon in taxes to pay for fixing the state’s aging roads, bridges, mass transit and the like. Though the increase is likely to be offset somewhat this week by the annual switch to winter-blend gasoline, Republicans hope the Democrats who supported it will pay dearly. Many have already latched onto this as a hot-button issue in next year’s elections, on top of lawsuits, recall efforts and proposed ballot measures aimed at overturning the tax.

