Today: How You and the GOP Could Be Taxed

House Republicans have unveiled their tax overhaul plan, but what will it look like when all is said and done?

How You and the GOP Could Be Taxed

What does the House Republican tax plan mean for you? At this point, it may be too early to say, given the grueling legislative process in the weeks ahead that will tax GOP unity. But using our powers of deduction, we can say that in its current form it would strike a blow to many Californians. Gone would be write-offs for state and local income taxes and student loan interest. Property tax deductions: capped at $10,000. Mortgage interest deductions: limited to new loans of no more than $500,000. Even a $7,500 federal tax credit for electric car buyers would get the ax. But the plan would immediately slash the corporate tax rate to 20% from 35% and streamline individual rates from seven brackets into four. Republicans say it’s a big win for the average American family, while Democrats say it heavily favors businesses and the wealthy. Check out this breakdown of seven key points from the 429-page bill and judge for yourself.

-- Sam Clovis, a talk radio host and former Trump campaign co-chairman who has been caught up in the special counsel’s Russia investigation, has withdrawn from consideration to be chief scientific advisor to the secretary of Agriculture.

-- In her new book, former interim Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile assails the Hillary Clinton campaign for taking “control” of the DNC.

-- On a Twitter employee’s last day of work, the worker deactivated Trump’s account for a brief while.

Trump Heads to Asia, With a Stopover in Blue Hawaii

President Trump will visit Hawaii today before embarking on his first official trip to Asia, which includes stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. The question on everyone’s mind: What to do about North Korea? But before then, he’ll get a briefing at the headquarters of the troubled Pacific Command, just days after the Navy ruled that two collisions at sea that killed 17 sailors this summer were avoidable. The president will also lay a wreath at the Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor. It’s unclear how much more of Hawaii he’ll see, but many in the Aloha State hope he’ll gain a better understanding of a place where “Obama is a homeboy” before the heavy diplomacy starts.

Young Actors Accuse a Former Agent of Abuse

Tyler Grasham was a veteran Hollywood agent when the Beverly Hills-based Agency for the Performing Arts fired him Oct. 20. That’s the same day a 27-year-old film editor filed a sexual assault complaint against Grasham with the LAPD. The Times has interviewed eight young male actors and film industry professionals who allege Grasham sexually assaulted or harassed them. The allegations have renewed attention on long-standing complaints about the perils facing child actors in Hollywood. Grasham did not respond to numerous attempts for comment.

Smoke on the Water, a Diesel Cloud in the Sky

You don’t have to drive down the Harbor or Long Beach freeways to see the effects of air pollution from the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex; the diesel trucks driving in and out bring imported goods and greenhouse gas emissions to untold points beyond. Now the ports have approved a plan to phase out diesel in favor of natural gas and, ultimately, zero-emissions trucks and cargo-handling equipment over the next two decades. The $14-billion question: Who will pay for it?

A Secret of the Great Pyramid, Revealed!

Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza has been the subject of countless theories, conspiracies and innuendo (grain silos! alien mummies! mystical powers!), so it’s little wonder that the discovery of a large hidden cavity in the pyramid has generated headlines across the globe. But how did the scientists figure it out? We can thank the subatomic particles known as muons.

Back in 1958, there was no Dodger Stadium, the Dodger dog had not been invented, and the Houston Astros had yet to be formed. But on April 18 of that year, 78,672 fans gathered at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to see the Dodgers play their first game in L.A. The Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 6-5.

April 18, 1958: Members of the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants face the peristyle end of Memorial Coliseum during the playing of the national anthem before the Dodgers' first game in Los Angeles.

