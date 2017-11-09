Today: Democrats Now Say, ‘Thanks, Obamacare’

The hot-button topic of healthcare has often hurt Democratic candidates since Obamacare was passed, but this week, that changed in two key states.

Democrats Now Say, ‘Thanks, Obamacare’

The Affordable Care Act of 2010 has reduced the number of uninsured in the U.S., but many of its provisions, such as the mandate requiring Americans to have health insurance, have been been unpopular. For years, that’s helped Republicans at the ballot box. The results of this week’s elections in Maine and Virginia show Obamacare can now put Democrats in the win column. Voters in Maine resoundingly backed a ballot measure to expand Medicaid through the program, and worries about healthcare helped a Democrat become governor of Virginia.

-- President Trump stood next to Chinese President Xi Jinping and said the Chinese had taken advantage of America to build a trade imbalance that is not sustainable, but “I don’t blame China.”

Nicolas Asfouri / AFP-Getty Images Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Trump attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Trump attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Nicolas Asfouri / AFP-Getty Images)

-- The Trump administration has announced rules to make it tougher for U.S. businesses to work in Cuba and for Americans to travel to the island.

-- Analysis: Republicans may have a rough time in the 2018 elections, if this week’s Democratic surge in the suburbs is any indication.

Life in Tax Hell

When House Republicans released their tax overhaul plan last week, we mentioned that a grueling legislative process lay ahead. Welcome to the grind. Today, GOP senators plan to introduce their version, one that is likely seek a full repeal of all state and local tax deductions, including property taxes, and a delay in implementing a 20% corporate tax rate. The changes come amid worries that the GOP proposal will exceed its target of adding no more than $1.5 trillion to the deficit — and increase taxes for some middle-class Americans. Here are the details.

A Potential Body Slam to the AT&T-Time Warner Deal

It could be one of the biggest media deals ever: AT&T’s proposed $85-billion purchase of Time Warner Inc. But now there’s a hitch: The Department of Justice is pressing for a sale of either AT&T’s DirecTV or Time Warner’s broadcasting unit that includes CNN before letting the deal go through. Is it a coincidence that one of Trump’s favorite targets is CNN? “This has become political,” said one person close to the situation who was not authorized to comment. “It’s all about CNN.”

Cleaning Up the House of Saud (Maybe)

The uppermost echelons in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia have long known that there’s a corruption problem among many members of its huge royal family. Is the country’s latest crackdown, which resulted in a wave of arrests over the weekend, truly aimed at cleaning up the House of Saud? Or is it more like sweeping things under the rug, as a young crown prince tries to consolidate power? Experts say true reform would have to go much further than the arrests so far.

Rebuilding Fire-Hit Santa Rosa, but for Whom?

After wildfires tore through Santa Rosa neighborhoods a month ago, residents grieved their losses and vowed to rebuild. But with rental properties now going for as much as $13,000 a month and the cost of construction expected to be high, working-class people are wondering if there will still be a place for them to call home — or if they may need to move along. How it plays out could reshape this part of wine country.

-- Los Angeles is preparing to legalize street vendors, but they could still be banned near hot spots such as Dodger Stadium, Staples Center or Hollywood Boulevard.

-- Two state commissions and the Southern California Gas Co. are bickering over the role of the Aliso Canyon facility, site of the largest methane leak from a natural gas storage facility in U.S. history.

-- An L.A. County Superior Court judge has ruled that Southern California’s air quality board broke the law and “abused its discretion” when it adopted oil industry-backed changes to smog rules.

-- Uber says it will bring its flying taxis to Los Angeles in 2020, but do not hold your breath.

