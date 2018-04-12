Today: Ryan’s Nope

In a year of Republican incumbents deciding not to seek reelection, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan is the highest-profile of them all — second in line to the presidency and one of the GOP's most prolific fundraisers. Ryan insists that it's to spend more time with his teenage children, after fulfilling his dream of passing major tax cuts, and that it has nothing to do with the difficulty of dealing with President Trump or fears of a Democratic blue wave in November's midterm election. Regardless of whether you read between the lines, his decision only adds to the uncertainty surrounding who will control the House of Representatives next year. One possible successor: Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, also a big fundraiser whom Trump calls "My Kevin." Assuming, that is, Republicans still have a majority.