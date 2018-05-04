Today: What Could Go Wrong?

Rudolph W. Giuliani joined President Trump's legal team to shake things up, and shake things up he did. His admission of something Trump recently denied — that Trump reimbursed personal lawyer Michael Cohen for hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels before the election — has raised a number of questions about the president's honesty and compliance with the law. Many want to know why Giuliani spoke out, especially since he may have made things even worse for Trump and Cohen. Or why the stories keep shifting in the first place. Or how Trump did not know about the $130,000 payoff to Daniels, as White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated. At the very least, the news made for an awkward Rose Garden celebration of the National Day of Prayer.