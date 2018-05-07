Today: Team Trump's Fire and Ice

As President Trump's attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani has come out with rhetorical guns a-blazing — not just on the Stormy Daniels payment, but also on the Russia investigation. On Sunday, Giuliani said that Trump might invoke his 5th Amendment right to guard against self-incrimination and that Trump would not "have to" respond to a subpoena, if one were to come from the special counsel. He alluded to none other than former President Clinton, who resisted a subpoena in the Monica Lewinsky investigation but ultimately agreed to voluntarily go under questioning. While Giuliani has been generating the headlines, another lawyer — Emmet Flood, who was on Clinton's legal team during the impeachment process — is more quietly getting to work. Unlike Giuliani and lawyer Jay Sekulow, who represent Trump personally, Flood will be responsible for shielding the institution of the presidency and the White House from legal problems.