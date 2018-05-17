Today: Mueller’s First Year

At the White House on Wednesday, Trump hosted a group of officials from California opposed to its "sanctuary state" laws. During the session, he recommended that Oakland's mayor be investigated for obstruction of justice for impeding a federal round-up of people in the U.S. illegally and, apparently referring to immigrants who are criminals, said, "These aren't people, these are animals." But in the Trump era, the task of engaging with those living here illegally has emerged as a major goal for the L.A. Police Department and is based on a strategy that goes back four decades. At the same time, the force has been reshaped so that it now nearly mirrors the city's demographics. That includes a police captain who was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child and became an American citizen while in the Marine Corps.