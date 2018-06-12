Today: Trump and Kim, Face to Face

The summit on Singapore’s Sentosa Island between President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un began with a 13-second handshake. It ended on a hopeful note: an apparent new chapter in the hostile relationship between America and the country long known as the Hermit Kingdom. But with essentially an agreement to keep talking and relatively few specifics given, the lingering question is: What’s next? After meeting in private for 40 minutes and then with senior aides for more than three hours, Trump and Kim signed three documents. “The world will see a major change,” Kim said at the signing ceremony. “We’ve developed a very special bond,” said Trump, who told reporters he “absolutely” would invite the “talented” Kim to the White House. So what did they agree to? A joint communique called for the U.S. pledging “security guarantees” to the North and Kim reaffirming his commitment to “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” At a lengthy post-summit news conference, Trump added that the U.S. will be stopping “war games” with longtime ally South Korea that have long provoked the North.