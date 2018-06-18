Today: Where Families Are Separated

Last month, U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions announced the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy of charging migrants in federal criminal court before their cases reach immigration court. When adults are taken to court, they are separated from their children, who are sent to shelters. The results of the new policy — which President Trump has falsely blamed on Democrats and which members of his administration have defended — have unleashed a torrent of criticism, including from former First Lady Laura Bush. What is it like inside the Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Texas, where many separations take place? Here is our report.