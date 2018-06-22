Today: Blurred Lines at the Border

Over the last five decades, Koko captured the world’s imagination: a gorilla able to understand more than 2,000 words of spoken English and to respond in American Sign Language. Though skeptics questioned some of the sentiments attributed to her, there was no doubt that Koko conveyed the emotional depth and intelligence of animals. This week, she died at age 46. Here’s a look back at Koko’s brushes with celebrities and love for her pet kitten — and what it was like to be interviewed for a job by Koko.