Today: Mexico’s Populist Landslide

In Mexico’s election on Sunday, voters sent a message: They’re fed up with the country’s rampant corruption, escalating crime and sluggish economy. In a landslide, they selected leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as their next president. AMLO, as he is known, had run and lost twice before, but this time his campaign struck a chord — and delivered another victory in the march of populism, which has gained traction not only in the U.S. but also Europe, albeit mostly on the right. Lopez Obrador is expected to be less deferential to Washington than his predecessors, but what that means for U.S.-Mexico relations is unclear. Among the many foreign leaders offering congratulations: President Trump.