Today: The Return of ‘Mr. Brexit’

In London, President Trump creates a stir by undercutting the British prime minister over her handling of “Brexit.”
TOP STORIES
The Return of ‘Mr. Brexit’
Remember when Donald Trump tweeted nearly two years ago that he would soon be known as “Mr. Brexit”? It seemed somewhat cryptic at the time. But after turning the NATO summit in Brussels on its ear, President Trump flew to London and gave British Prime Minister Theresa May a poke in the eye over that very issue. In an interview with Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid the Sun, Trump said that May was botching Britain’s exit from the European Union, known as Brexit, and that it threatened the chances of a trade deal with the U.S.; touted her rival Boris Johnson as a “great prime minister”; and said immigration had cost Europe its culture. He also had some harsh things to say about London’s Muslim mayor. The prime minister pushed back on Trump’s comments, setting the stage for what’s likely to be an awkward meeting with her today. Trump also will have tea with Queen Elizabeth II and spend the weekend at, perhaps not surprisingly, his golf property in Scotland.
More Politics
-- FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok responded angrily to Republican accusations that he was biased in his work, insisting that he never let his political views affect his investigations.
-- Federal officials said they had reunited 57 of 103 young migrant children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, but they have not returned 46 for cited reasons including deportation and criminal histories of some of the adults.
-- An American official says a North Korean delegation did not turn up to a meeting about repatriating the remains of American war dead.
-- The calls on the left to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement have reached Capitol Hill; three Democratic representatives filed legislation to close the agency.
‘We Cannot Take Care of These Inmates’
The Victorville Federal Correctional Complex is a sprawling prison that houses inmates who’ve been convicted of federal crimes. It’s also being used to hold people pending the outcome of their immigration cases, including asylum seekers and fathers separated from their children. Yet workers say detainees last month were locked in cells for long periods and were unable to change their clothing for weeks. They describe a facility without the proper resources or direction to handle the influx.
Shots Fired
To vaccinate or not to vaccinate? In California, the law says there is no question, unless a doctor says there is a medical reason not to. Two years after that law took effect, the state’s immunization rates are near their highest levels. Yet experts say there are pockets of resistance – at 105 schools, 10% or more of kindergartners had a medical exemption in the school year that ended last month, according to a Times analysis. The debate over how the law is enforced looks to be the next battleground over vaccines.
It’s Not TV, It’s … Netflix
For nearly two decades, HBO has been the leader at the Emmy nominations. This year, after spending billions more than its competitors on programming and flooding the 30-mile zone with ads and screeners, the streaming giant Netflix has taken over that mantle — at least for one year. Of course, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” did score the most nods for any TV series with 22. Here are all the nominations, the snubs and surprises, and how Sandra Oh made history as the first person of Asian descent to be nominated for lead actress in a drama.
A New Era for Astronomy
The journey began 4 billion light-years away. It was detected at a frozen observatory in Antarctica that looks as if it were in a sci-fi movie. The visitor: a tiny neutrino, which has revealed to astronomers the source of cosmic rays. The discovery represents the culmination of a century-long search. It could change our understanding of the universe.
FLASHBACK FRIDAY
The date: July 13, 1980. The assignment: Photograph the Mr. Nude International-USA competition … for a family newspaper. That was the challenge facing Ken Hively. “I photographed the whole time from the waist up, and as we were walking away, still looking for the ‘One Shot,’ I turned around and saw what turned out to be ‘The Shot’ that was used in the paper,” he writes. See the full picture here — we promise it is safe for work.
MUST-WATCH VIDEO
-- A House hearing to question FBI agent Peter Stzrok quickly devolved into chaos as Republicans demanded he answer questions about the Russia investigation.
-- At Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, seeing a concert is like sitting in the palm of nature.
CALIFORNIA
-- The developer of three Orange County malls says they share shoppers' license plate data with local police, but not with ICE.
-- Authorities say an attack on a 91-year-old grandfather on the Fourth of July in South L.A. is apparently not a hate-related incident.
-- The Los Angeles Times sued L.A. after the city refused to turn over records detailing taxpayer costs for security on out-of-state trips taken by Mayor Eric Garcetti.
YOUR WEEKEND
-- What to do in your garden in July? Less is more.
-- Why you should be drinking Gamay Noir this summer … well, if you drink wine, that is.
-- LeBron James carries a $41,000 bag. Here's your chance to get into the man-bag game.
-- Planning an overseas trip this summer? Here’s what you need to know.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- Dwayne Johnson’s new action film, “Skyscraper,” is “blissfully stupid and thoroughly irresistible,” according to film critic Justin Chang. Hard to think of higher praise than that.
-- The Art of De-Evolution: Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale discuss two new books that celebrate punk band Devo's visual work.
-- Actress Olivia de Havilland’s lawsuit against FX over “Feud” has hit another obstacle.
NATION-WORLD
-- The investigation into the death of Emmett Till, one of the most notorious slayings of the Jim Crow-era Deep South, has been reopened more than 60 years later.
-- Charges were dropped against porn actress Stormy Daniels, just hours after she was arrested while performing at an Ohio strip club.
-- In Toronto, a massive studio complex is expanding as the film and TV business there grows by leaps and bounds.
BUSINESS
-- Should grocery stores offer large loans? It’s the latest battle over California’s lending market.
-- Consumer columnist David Lazarus says Starbucks’ plan to ditch plastic straws is a good start, but the world is still buried in garbage.
SPORTS
-- For Serena Williams, this year has been about baby steps — her own, and those of her 10-month-old daughter. She’ll play in her 10th Wimbledon final on Saturday.
-- In Croatia, the love affair with soccer goes way back. On Sunday, the country will play against France in the World Cup.
OPINION
-- Surprise! California cracked down on carbon, and its economy is still booming.
-- An open letter to anyone who loves Anthony Bourdain and what he stood for.
WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING
-- The long slog to turn a Kentucky mountaintop removal coal mine into a nature conservation center. (Scientific American)
-- Is “find your passion” some awful career advice? A new study suggests so. (The Atlantic)
-- Superstitious? It’s Friday the 13th, and a supermoon will partially eclipse the sun today. But you have to be in the South Pacific to see it. (National Geographic)
ONLY IN CALIFORNIA
Casual Fridays are one thing. But a policy strictly forbidding city employers from requiring workers to wear a necktie? That’s what Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris wants to do, and he’s asked the city attorney to look into it, citing a study that suggests wearing ties may lower blood flow to the brain. The issue may be knottier than you think.
If you like this newsletter, please share it with friends. Comments or ideas? Email us at headlines@latimes.com.