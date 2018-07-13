Today: The Return of ‘Mr. Brexit’

Remember when Donald Trump tweeted nearly two years ago that he would soon be known as “Mr. Brexit”? It seemed somewhat cryptic at the time. But after turning the NATO summit in Brussels on its ear, President Trump flew to London and gave British Prime Minister Theresa May a poke in the eye over that very issue. In an interview with Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid the Sun, Trump said that May was botching Britain’s exit from the European Union, known as Brexit, and that it threatened the chances of a trade deal with the U.S.; touted her rival Boris Johnson as a “great prime minister”; and said immigration had cost Europe its culture. He also had some harsh things to say about London’s Muslim mayor. The prime minister pushed back on Trump’s comments, setting the stage for what’s likely to be an awkward meeting with her today. Trump also will have tea with Queen Elizabeth II and spend the weekend at, perhaps not surprisingly, his golf property in Scotland.