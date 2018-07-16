Today: To the Finland Station

When President Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the agenda was clear. As he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin today for four hours of scheduled talks — including 90 minutes one on one without any note-takers or aides — Trump has not publicly said what he hopes to gain. Leaders in Washington have urged him to confront Putin over Crimea, Syria and Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election, especially after a dozen Russian military officers were charged in the hacking of Democratic Party computers. But Trump has continued to dance around the issue and kept up his criticism of America’s closest allies, including calling the European Union a “foe” when it comes to trade. Here is the latest from Helsinki, including Trump’s prediction that the U.S. and Russia “will end up having an extraordinary relationship.”