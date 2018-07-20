Today: A Second Summit With Putin?

Stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear proliferation, cyberattacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace and North Korea. “They can ALL be solved!” President Trump claimed on Twitter — if he keeps talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin. So, even as Trump continued to receive bipartisan criticism for his handling of this week’s summit in Finland, he has invited Putin to visit Washington this fall. News of the invitation came after Trump belatedly rejected Putin’s request to interrogate a former U.S. ambassador to Moscow, Michael McFaul, and other Americans. Trump had initially called Putin’s idea an “incredible offer.” To show its displeasure, the Senate voted 98-0 on a nonbinding resolution to oppose such interrogations.