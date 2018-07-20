Today: A Second Summit With Putin?

Tensions are rising again as President Trump invites Vladimir Putin to visit Washington in the fall.
A Second Summit With Putin?
Stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear proliferation, cyberattacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace and North Korea. “They can ALL be solved!” President Trump claimed on Twitter — if he keeps talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin. So, even as Trump continued to receive bipartisan criticism for his handling of this week’s summit in Finland, he has invited Putin to visit Washington this fall. News of the invitation came after Trump belatedly rejected Putin’s request to interrogate a former U.S. ambassador to Moscow, Michael McFaul, and other Americans. Trump had initially called Putin’s idea an “incredible offer.” To show its displeasure, the Senate voted 98-0 on a nonbinding resolution to oppose such interrogations.
-- Trump said he’s “not thrilled” by recent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Historically, the White House has rarely inserted itself into monetary policy set by the independent central bank.
-- The White House has pulled the nomination of Ryan Bounds for the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals after his college writings about racial divisions drew criticism.
-- A procession of industry groups and foreign governments lining up to oppose Trump’s car tariffs is starting to look like a rush-hour traffic jam.
These Regulations Are Endangered
Developers, business interests and some state governments have long accused the Endangered Species Act of trampling property rights and hurting the economy. Soon, they may have something to cheer about, much to the outrage of environmentalists. The Trump administration is planning to roll back core provisions of the act regarding threatened species. Critics say the changes would doom hundreds of imperiled animals and plants.
Housing the Homeless for a 5% Return
Is there a way to provide housing for the homeless quickly, relatively inexpensively and profitably? A $3.6-million development rising in South L.A. is an experiment in using private investment to solve a societal problem. FlyawayHomes will use no taxpayer funds for construction of the project, which is being built from shipping containers. Tenants will cover their rent either with disability checks or subsidies, and services for them will be funded with L.A. County’s Measure H homeless sales tax or charitable donations.
The Fox Hunt Ends
For months, the Walt Disney Co. has been pursuing 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets, only to be stymied as Comcast Corp. made competing offers. Now the hunt is over. Comcast has dropped out after the bidding got too high. The move will allow Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger to complete a $71-billion deal that he sees as critical to Disney’s future.
As we endure another fire season in California, let’s take a look back at how firefighters worked in the 1960s. Fifty-two years ago this week, a brush fire burned 35 acres in the Angeles National Forest. These helicopters helped extinguish the flames.
-- Supporters of Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters gathered outside her South L.A. office after members of the Oath Keepers said they were going to protest there. Police said the far-right anti-government group decided not to show up in order to ensure peace.
-- America’s popular L.O.L Surprise! dolls are being counterfeited. L.A. toymaker MGA wants to know who’s doing it.
-- University of California regents have approved a $60 decrease in tuition, the first cut in nearly two decades. They’re also taking up the issue of how many nonresident students to enroll.
-- Two more firefighters have been injured while battling the Ferguson fire near Yosemite National Park, officials said, just days after the death of a Cal Fire bulldozer operator.
-- L.A.’s Cultural Heritage Commission says it will consider a bid to give protected status to three Los Angeles Times buildings in downtown.
-- The #latergram defense: An attorney for Mohamed Hadid, a real estate developer who faced criminal charges over a Bel-Air mansion, has invoked it to defend him in court.
-- In search of perfect pastrami: Your guide to the Jewish delis of Los Angeles.
-- Thirty-seven great appetizer ideas for your summer parties and potlucks.
-- Beat the heat: How to keep children, seniors and pets cool this summer.
-- On the way to Las Vegas, here’s a monster discovery in Jean, Nev.: the platinum standard for pit stops.
-- Some “Doctor Who” fans weren’t happy when it was announced the series’ lead character would be portrayed by a woman for the first time in 55 years. But at Comic-Con in San Diego, actress Jodie Whittaker got an overwhelmingly positive reception.
-- In the film “Equalizer 2,” Oscar winner Denzel Washington and “Moonlight” breakout Ashton Sanders have a surrogate father-son relationship. It turns out that relationship would extend beyond the making of the movie.
-- Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott opines on music critics, streaming services and why you can’t be a real punk rocker unless you’re from Britain.
-- A boat carrying tourists on a Missouri lake capsized and sank Thursday night, killing at least 11 people, the local sheriff said.
-- A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, hurling chunks of asphalt and concrete hundreds of feet into the air. It’s the latest sign of New York’s crumbling infrastructure.
-- Nicaragua marked the anniversary of the 1979 revolution against dictator Anastasio Somoza, despite an ongoing political crisis that has seen hundreds killed in a government crackdown on protesters.
-- As Pakistan prepares for elections, its powerful military appears to be meddling.
-- Adrian Cronauer, the man whose military radio antics inspired the character played by Robin Williams in the film “Good Morning, Vietnam,” has died at age 79.
-- California’s Obamacare rates will rise by an average of 8.7% next year. That’s an improvement over the double-digit rate increases of the last two years.
-- Consumer columnist David Lazarus looks at how more and more banks say they won’t accept cash deposits from anyone but account holders.
-- If you’re a fan of Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, columnist Dylan Hernandez says you should enjoy it now, because Kershaw may not be in L.A. much longer.
-- Flashback to July 1968: The Lakers traded for MVP Wilt Chamberlain, adding him to a lineup that already included Elgin Baylor and Jerry West. But it wasn't enough to win a title, at least not for a while.
-- Former U.S. diplomat Elizabeth Shackelford writes that a blue wave is the only thing that can save the republic.
-- The Times Editorial Board calls Israel’s “Jewish state” law the latest assault on Israel’s Arab citizens.
-- What happens when you find out through a DNA test that your dad isn’t your biological father? (The Atlantic)
-- “A baby was treated with a nap and a bottle of formula. His parents received an $18,000 bill.” (Vox)
-- What curse? Archaeologists opened a massive sarcophagus in Egypt and found three skeletons and some very smelly water. “Thank God, the world has not fallen into darkness,” an Egyptian official says. (BBC)
Spaghetti doughnuts. Deep-fried filet mignon. Peanut butter, jelly and Sriracha funnel cake. Are these the latest food-truck sensations? Perhaps. But all of this Frankensteined fusion cuisine can be found at the Orange County Fair. Just make sure you visit after your cholesterol screening.
