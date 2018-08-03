Today: More Smog = Saving Lives?

The Trump administration wants to get rid of aggressive fuel economy targets for cars and trucks, an action that it acknowledges would result in more pollution harmful to people’s health. The upside? An improvement in vehicle and highway safety, according to administration officials. Environmental advocates and many outside scientists dispute that reasoning and say that the proposed regulations, which even automakers are wary of, would contribute to global warming. In addition, the administration is looking to take away California’s power to set its own, tougher greenhouse gas emissions standards and electric vehicle mandate. Gov. Jerry Brown vows to fight the new plan “in every conceivable way possible.”