Today: Trump’s Troubles on Two Fronts

Disneyland may be “the happiest place on Earth,” but its relationship with its hometown of Anaheim has been awfully tense and complex. Now the president of the Walt Disney Co. wants a reset and has asked the city to end the tax incentive deals the company benefits from as a way to promote “cooperation and goodwill.” It could also help Disney, beyond being neighborly, by ensuring that it won’t be forced by a November ballot measure to pay all its resort workers a living wage.