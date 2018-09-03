Today: Will ‘Space Force’ Mean ‘Jobs, Jobs, Jobs’?

President Trump’s plan to create a “space force” is still a long ways from launch, but already some experts and former military officials think it could benefit Southern California in a big way. Depending on whether Congress approves the new branch of the military and how much money it’s willing to spend, the region is well positioned to take advantage of billions in funding for satellites and technology. The biggest question mark: whether Trump or Congress would try to direct the rewards to other states that have been more sympathetic to (or at least not “at war” with) the president.