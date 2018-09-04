Today: A Supreme Showdown, or Just a Show?

Four days of Senate confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, begin today with opening statements. On Wednesday, the real fireworks begin. But is the battle over before it’s begun? Though Democrats plan to press Kavanaugh to explain his views on presidential power, abortion, Obamacare and a range of other issues, the fact of the matter is that Republicans outnumber them 11 to 10 on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Given the partisan divide — and that most Supreme Court nominees try to say as little as possible at this stage — it would take something truly shocking for Kavanaugh not to win approval out of the committee.