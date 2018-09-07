Today: 'You’re Gonna Get Confirmed'

Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, had some advice 20 years ago for a judicial aspirant seeking Senate confirmation: Don’t talk about your policy positions, show respect for Supreme Court precedent and reveal no ideological agenda. Sound familiar? After two days of questioning and some drama over the release of documents, Kavanaugh revealed very little about his views on abortion or presidential power. With Republicans in control of the Senate, Kavanaugh appears on track to be confirmed by the end of the month. “You’re gonna get confirmed,” GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham told him. “You’re gonna make it.”