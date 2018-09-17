Today: Crisis in the Carolinas

Republicans have been on a fast track to get Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, confirmed for the bench before November’s midterm election. Now they may come to at least a temporary halt. A woman who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while they were in high school has publicly identified herself and told her story in the Washington Post. Kavanaugh had denied the allegations before Palo Alto University professor Christine Blasey Ford’s name was attached to them. At least two GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee said they want to hear from Ford before voting on Kavanaugh’s nomination, while Democrats have called for the vote, scheduled for Thursday, to be placed on hold while the FBI investigates.