Today: ‘No One’s Pawn’

President Trump was planning to meet with Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein today, amid reports that Rosenstein could be fired or quit. But during an often rambling 80-minute news conference, Trump said his preference was to keep Rosenstein and that he might postpone the meeting to watch Kavanaugh and Ford. The president also claimed the women who had accused him of sexual misconduct were paid, called the laughter during his speech at the U.N. General Assembly “fake news,” raised questions about George Washington’s past, quoted Elton John and much more. “I could be doing this all day long,” he said.