Today: To Confirm or Not to Confirm?

It’s not usual for a Supreme Court nominee to write an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal saying he “might have been too emotional” when testifying about sexual misconduct allegations — or for retired Justice John Paul Stevens to say publicly that a man he once lauded does not belong on the nation’s highest court. But little else in the confirmation process for Brett Kavanaugh has been usual. This morning, a preliminary vote in the Senate looms. Republicans on Thursday expressed confidence they had the votes to confirm Kavanaugh, while Democrats complained that the FBI’s investigation into the allegations against the judge was incomplete.